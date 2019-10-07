Javon Leake(Page HS) scores 3 TD’s to lead Maryland Terrapins over Rutgers on Saturday, with 100-yard Kickoff Return for touchdown
from the Maryland Terrapins athletic website:
PISCATAWAY, N.J. Javon Leake(Page High School) scored three touchdowns, Josh Jackson threw for two and Anthony McFarland Jr. recorded two more as Maryland used the big play to rip Rutgers 48-7 on Saturday.
The Terrapins (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) had five touchdowns of 23 yards or longer and scored three touchdowns on three consecutive offensive plays in the second quarter in snapping a two-game losing streak and handing Rutgers (1-4, 0-3) its fourth straight loss.
Leake got his first score on a 42-yard run, one play after Rutgers failed to get a first down on a fourth-and-1 gamble from its own 42 while trailing 14-7.
Leake opened the second half with a 100-yard kickoff return, McFarland added an 80-yard touchdown run and Leake closed out the scoring with a 12-yard touchdown run.
