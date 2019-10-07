Middle School Football This Week in Guilford County:We have some “Monday in the Middle” games/Ferndale goes to (4-0) with 52-6 win over Hairston
Today’s Game/Monday’s Game:
Final:Ferndale 52, Hairston 6
Ferndale(4-0)
Ferndale vs. Hairston 5pm at J.A. Tarpley Stadium/Dudley HS….Last check, it was Ferndale 30, Hairston 0 at halftime…..
Kiser(2-1) vs. Jackson 5pm at Claude Manzi Stadium/Ben L. Smith HS
Tuesday Games:
Allen at Northeast Middle 5pm/Bill Bookout Stadium/Northeast Guilford HS
Southwest Guilford(2-1) at Mendenhall(0-3) 5pm/Deebs Young Stadium
Welborn at Allen Jay Prep 5pm
Penn-Griffin vs. The Academy at Lincoln 5pm…Tarpley Stadium/Dudley HS
Kernodle at Jamestown Middle(3-0) 5:30pm…Kenneth Miller Stadium/Ragsdale HS
Swann at Eastern Guilford 5:30pm…Tommy Grayson Field/Eastern Guilford HS
Northwest Guilford(3-0) at Southeast Guilford 5:30pm….Bill Slayton Stadium/Southeast Guilford HS
Northern Guilford(2-1) Middle OFF
Southern Guilford Middle OFF
Western Guilford(0-3) OFF
