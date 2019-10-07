New News and Record Top Ten High School Football Poll(10/7/19):Grimsley Whirlies retain Top Spot
**********Here is the new News and Record HSXtra Top Ten High School Football Poll for this week, from www.hsxtra.com…**********
++++++++++The Top Ten Poll is compiled by N&R staff writers Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin, who vote along with area coaches…++++++++++
1. GRIMSLEY
Record: 6-1
Last week: 1
Friday: High Point Central
2. REIDSVILLE
Record: 6-1
Last week: T2
Next: Carrboro, Oct. 18
3. DUDLEY
Record: 5-1
Last week: T2
Friday: Smith
4. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 4-2
Last week: 5
Friday: At Parkland
5. NORTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 3-2
Last week: 9
Friday: At Rockingham County
6. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 3-3
Last week: 6
Friday: At Southern Alamance
7. HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN
Record: 5-2
Last week: 7
Friday: Matthews Covenant Day
8. NORTHERN GUILFORD
Record: 4-2
Last week: 4
Friday: Eastern Alamance
9. EASTERN GUILFORD
Record: 4-3
Last week: 8
Friday: Asheboro
10. WESTERN GUILFORD
Record: 4-2
Last week: NR
Friday: Mount Tabor
DROPPED OUT: Page.
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received): Ragsdale (2-5), Southern Guilford (3-3), Page (1-6), Northwest Guilford (2-4).
