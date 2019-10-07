New News and Record Top Ten High School Football Poll(10/7/19):Grimsley Whirlies retain Top Spot

**********Here is the new News and Record HSXtra Top Ten High School Football Poll for this week, from www.hsxtra.com…**********

++++++++++The Top Ten Poll is compiled by N&R staff writers Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin, who vote along with area coaches…++++++++++

CLICK HERE to read more/see more about this week’s poll…..

1. GRIMSLEY

Record: 6-1

Last week: 1

Friday: High Point Central

2. REIDSVILLE

Record: 6-1

Last week: T2

Next: Carrboro, Oct. 18

3. DUDLEY

Record: 5-1

Last week: T2

Friday: Smith

4. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 4-2

Last week: 5

Friday: At Parkland

5. NORTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 3-2

Last week: 9

Friday: At Rockingham County

6. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 3-3

Last week: 6

Friday: At Southern Alamance

7. HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN

Record: 5-2

Last week: 7

Friday: Matthews Covenant Day

8. NORTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 4-2

Last week: 4

Friday: Eastern Alamance

9. EASTERN GUILFORD

Record: 4-3

Last week: 8

Friday: Asheboro

10. WESTERN GUILFORD

Record: 4-2

Last week: NR

Friday: Mount Tabor

DROPPED OUT: Page.

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received): Ragsdale (2-5), Southern Guilford (3-3), Page (1-6), Northwest Guilford (2-4).