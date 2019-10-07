NFL Sunday Football Scores:Panthers avoid the “Minshew Mania”/”Minshew Magic” and “Minsanity”, plus Panthers’ Main Back MAC on the Attack leads offense

Final from Charlotte, and Bank of America Stadium:

Carolina Panthers 34, Jacksonville Jaguars 27

Panthers saw signs of the “Minshew Mania”/”Minshew Magic” and “Minsanity”, from Jacksonville’s QB Gardner Minshew II, who went for 26-44 for 374 yards and 2 TD’s and 0 INT’s…But Minshew II and the Jags did not get the “W”, as that goes to the Panthers, due to their star RB Christian McCaffrey who had 176 yards on 19 carries, with 2 rushing touchdowns, plus the Panthers’ main back MAC also had 61 yards receiving on 6 receptions, with one more TD…For the day for CMC he had 237 total yards and three TD’s…Not a bad afternoon’s work…

Houston 53, Atlanta 32…D.J. Reader(Grimsley HS) with 4 Tackles/3 Solo Tackles/1 Tackle for Loss/1 Sack and 1 Quarterback Hit….D.J. named to the NFL’s All-Pro team for the month of September…D.J. Reader in a contract year…

Oakland 24, Chicago 21….Tarik Cohen(N.C. A&T) with 10 yards on 4 carries/39 yards receiving on 6 receptions/2 Punt Returns for 72 yards…121 yards total, on the day for Tarik Cohen…

Denver 20, LA Chargers 13…Keenan Allen(Northern Guilford HS) with 18 yards on 4 receptions….

New Orleans 31, Tampa Bay 24…T.J. Logan(Northern Guilford HS) with 1 Kickoff Return for 19 yards…

Indianapolis 19, Kansas City 13…Eric Ebron(Smith HS) with 1 reception for 8 yards…

Arizona 26, Cincinnati 23…Germaine Pratt(High Point Central HS) with 2 Tackles and both were Solo Tackles for the Cincinnati Bengals…

Baltimore 26, Pittsburgh 23…Overtime

Green Bay 34, Dallas 24

New England 33, Washington 7

Buffalo 14, Tennessee 7

Minnesota 28, New York Giants 10

Philadelphia 31, New York Jets 6

from Thursday night:

Seattle Seahawks 30, LA Rams 29

Monday Night Football:

Cleveland Browns(2-2) at San Francisco 49ers(3-0)….Larry Ogunjobi(Ragsdale HS) with Browns and Emmanuel Moseley(Dudley HS) with the 49ers….