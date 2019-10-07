Southeast Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 10/7-10/11/19:Football Friday at Southern Alamance HS
10/07/19 Monday Golf V Women’s A 4:00 PM Mid-Piedmont Conference
10/07/19 Monday Volleyball JV Women’s H 5:00PM Northern High School SE Gymnasium
10/07/19 Monday Soccer V Men’s A 6:00 PM Southwestern Randolph High
10/07/19 Monday Volleyball V Women’s H 6:30 PM Northern High School SE Gymnasium
10/08/19 Tuesday Volleyball JV Women’s A 5:00PM Eastern Guilford
10/08/19 Tuesday Volleyball V Women’s A 6:30 PM Eastern Guilford
10/09/19 Wednesday Cross Country V Men & Women’s A 5:00 PM Mid-Piedmont Conference Northeast Park
10/09/19 Wednesday Soccer JV Men’s A 5:00 PM Asheboro
10/09/19 Wednesday Soccer V Men’s A 6:30 PM Asheboro
10/10/19 Thursday Golf V Women’s H 4:00 PM Mid-Piedmont Conference Forest Oaks CC
10/10/19 Thursday Volleyball JV Women’s H 5:00PM Southern Guilford SE Gymnasium
10/10/19 Thursday Volleyball V Women’s H 6:30 PM Southern Guilford SE Gymnasium
10/10/19 Thursday Football JV Men’s H 7:00 PM Southern Alamance SEHS Stadium
10/11/19 Friday Football V Men’s A 7:30 PM Southern Alamance
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.