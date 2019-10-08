adkerti Leads Elon Women’s Golf on First Day of Chris Banister Classic

GLENCOE, Ala. – Through the first two rounds of the Chris Banister Classic on Monday, Oct. 7, Adel Vadkerti is tied for sixth and Elon University women’s golf is fifth in the team standings. Jacksonville State is hosting the tournament at Silver Lakes Golf Course, which features a par of 72 and 6,107 yards.

RESULTS

The Phoenix started off the day with a combined 315, then shaved off six strokes with a 309 in round two for a first day total of 624. Troy is in first place with a 17-over par 593, Murray State is in second with a plus-22 598, and James Madison rounds out the top three with a 602 (+26).

HIGHLIGHTS

Vadkerti carded a two-over par 74 in the opening round before hitting a three-over 75. Her five-over 149 is five strokes off the overall leader, James Madison’s Kate Owens, who shot an even par in both rounds. The junior tallied four birdies with 23 pars, both team-highs. Sophia Mancuso is tied for 23rd with a 156, while Emily Nash and Audrey Kennett are both tied for 36th with a 162. Cosette Anderson posted a 163 and is tied for 43rd.

UP NEXT

For the final round, Elon is scheduled to tee off of hole 10 between 8:24 – 9:00 a.m.

Chris Banister Golf Classic

Oct. 7-8 | Glencoe, Ala.

Team Standings

1. Troy (292-301–593) +17

2. Murray State (300-298–598) +22

3. James Madison (303-299–602) +26

4. Jacksonville State (308-306–614) +38

5. Elon (315-309–624) +48

6. North Alabama (323-305–628) +52

T7. Tennessee Tech (326-312–638) +62

T7. Austin Peay State (318-320–638) +62

9. Little Rock (318-322–640) +64

10. Alabama State (320-324–644) +68

11. Tennessee State (354-338–692) +116

Elon Individuals

T6. Adel Vadkerti (74-75–149) +5

T23. Sophia Mancuso (79-77–156) +12

T36. Emily Nash (85-77–162) +18

T36. Audrey Kennett (79-83–162) +18

T43. Cosette Anderson (83-80–163) +19