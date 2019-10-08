Guilford County Stats and Numbers Following Week #7 of the 2019 High School Football Season:Quan Nora(Grimsley HS), Kamell Smith(Eastern Guilford HS) and John Saunders Jr.(HPCA) our leaders

**********Looking at those Stats and Numbers after Week #7 of the 2019 High School Football Season…..***********

(Always looking to get more/new stats and numbers in here.)

++++++++++As we get those updated stats, we will be adding/posting/updating what we have here now.++++++++++

*****Rushers now with over 200 yards, and where Team Stats have been provided at MaxPreps…*****

Rushing:

Quan Nora(Grimsley High School) 995 yards on 150 carries with 11 TD’s…6.6 yards per carry and 165.8 yards per game….5 Games….

Dante Bovian(Western Guilford HS) with 726 yards on 89 carries with 9 TD’s…8.1 yards per carry and 145.5 yards per game…

Chris Zellous(Grimsley HS) with 715 yards on 88 carries, with 9 TD’s…8.1 yards per carry and 101.2 yards per game…

Trevon Hester(Northeast Guilford HS) with 696 yards on 128 carries with 7 TD’s….5.4 yards per carry and 116.0 yards per game…

Jalen Fairley(Southeast Guilford HS) with 527 yards on 75 carries, with 4 TD’s…4.0 yards per carry and 105.4 yards per game….

Myles Crisp(Southern Guilford HS) 41 carries for 499 yards with 5 TD’s…12.2 yards per carry and 83.2 yards per game…

Hezekiah Newby(Eastern Guilford HS) with 463 yards on 65 carries with 4 TD’s….7.1 yards per carry and 92.6 yards per game…

Carson Cassetty(Northwest Guilford HS) with 445 yards rushing on 89 carries with 7 TD’s…5.0 yards per carry and 74.2 yards a game rushing….

Derron McQuitty(Southeast Guilford HS) with 432 on 79 carries rushing yards and 4 TD’s…5.5 per carry and 72.0 yards per game…

Jeiel Melton(Page HS) with 421 yards rushing on 85 carries, with 2 TD’s…5.0 yards per carry and 60.1 yards per game..

Parren Johnson(High Point Central HS) with 375 yards on 71 carries and 2 TD’s…5.3 yards per carry and 62.5 yards per game…

Marlon Darby(Dudley HS) with 356 yards on 43 carries and 2 TD’s…8.3 yards per carry and 59.3 yards per game….

Jordan Wilson(Southern Guilford HS) with 342 yards on 54 carries, with 2 TD’s…6.3 yards per carry and 57.0 yards per game…

Brian Anderson(High Point Central HS) with 325 yards on 61 carries and 2 TD’s…5.3 yards per carry and 65.0 yards per game….

Kamell Smith(Eastern Guilford HS) with 323 yards on 68 carries and 6 TD’s…4.8 yards per carry and 46.1 yards per game…

Zephaniah Cole(Eastern Guilford HS) with 313 yards on 54 carries, with 3 TD’s….5.8 yards per carry and 44.7 yards per game….

Keith McDuffie Jr.(High Point Central HS) with 310 yards rushing on 50 carries and 0 TD’s…6.2 yards per carry and 43 yards per game…

Alston Hooker(Ragsdale HS) with a total of 309 rushing yards and one rushing TD for the Ragsdale Tigers…

Javondre Paige(Page HS) with 305 yards on 77 carries, with O TD’s…4.0 yards per carry and 43.6 yards per game…

Jahmier Slade(Dudley HS) with 289 yards on 47 carries, with 1 TD…6.1 per carry and 57.8 yards per game…

Nyles Mosley(Northern Guilford HS) with 289 yards on 55 carries with 2 TD’s…5.3 yards per carry and 48.2 yards per game..

Branson Adams(Dudley HS) with 288 yards on 27 carries, with 6 TD’s…10.7 yards per carry and 48.0 yards per game…

Pedro Moreno(High Point Christian Academy) with 284 yards on 34 carries and 4 TD’s…8.48 yards per carry and 40.6 yards per game…

Desmond Thompson(Southern Guilford HS) with 264 yards rushing on 41 carries, with 1 TD…6.4 yards per carry and 54.8 yards per game…

Milan Summers(Dudley HS) with 248 yards on 22 carries, with 11.3 yards per carry and 41.3 yards per game…

Myles Smith(Dudley HS) with 231 yards rushing on 25 carries and 1 TD…9.2 yards per carry and 38.5 yards per game…

Kobi Perez(Northeast Guilford HS) with 229 yards rushing on 28 carries and 1 TD…8.2 yards per carry and 38.2 yards per game…

*****Passers with over 200 yards, where Team Stats are available…*****

Passing:

Kamell Smith(Eastern Guilford HS) with 1,238 yards, going 93-174 passing, 11 TD’s/10 INT./53.4% passes completed and 176.9 yards per game..1,561 Total Yards and 17 TD’s…

Luke Homol(High Point Christian Academy) going 61-105 for 1,005 yards for 16 TD’s/2 INT’s/58.1% of passes completed and 201 yards per game…

Will Lenard(Northern Guilford HS) with 985 passing yards, going 83-146, 11TD’s/3 INT’s/56.8% of passes completed, 164.2 yards per game…

Javondre Paige(Page HS) with 900 yards, going 60-127, 8 TD’s/2 INT’s/47.2 % passes completed and 128.6 yards per game…1,205 Total Yards..

Alston Hooker(Ragsdale HS) with 767 yards passing, going 68-107, 8 TD’s/7 INT’s/63.5% on his passes…..

Micah Salmon(Northwest Guilford HS) 53-110 for 765 yards with 7 TD’s/6 INT/48.2% passes completed and 127.5 yards per game…

Chris Zellous(Grimsley HS) with 707 yards, going 48-89 for 13 TD’s/3 INT./53.9% of passes completed and 101 yards per game…Zellous with 1,422 Total Yards….22 Total TD’s….

Myles Crisp(Southern Guilford HS) 35-63 for 691 yards,with 5 TD’s/0 INT’s/55.6% of passes completed and 115.2 yards per game/Crisp 1,190 Total Yards…10 TD’s…

Robbie Boyd(Western Guilford HS) with 636 yards passing, going 43-88 passing, 4 TD/4 INT’s/48.9% passes completed and 123.3 yards per game…

Jahmier Slade(Dudley HS) with 569 yards going 33-67 passing for 6 TD’s/2 INT/49.3.0% passes completed and 113.8 yards per game…

Walter Kuhlenkamp(Southeast Guilford HS) with 543 yards, going 51-101, 2 TD’s/5 INT’s/50.5% of passes completed and 90.5 yards per game…

Gavin Kuld(High Point Christian Academy) 27-54 for 484 yards for 8 TD’s/4 INT./50.0% of passes completed and 69.1 yards per game…

Alonza Barnett(Page HS) with 475 yards, going 38-68 for 4 TD’s/3 INT./55.9% passes complete and 79.2 yards per game…

Glenn Bullock(High Point Central HS) with 366 yards, going 31-63 for 2 TD’s/6 INT’s/49.2% of passes completed and 91.5 yards per game…

Keith McDuffie Jr.(High Point Central HS) 344 yards, going 17-25 passing for 3 TD’s/2 INT’s/68% of passes completed and 49.1 yards per game…

Manny Elliot(Dudley HS) 13-25 for 320 yards, with 3 TD’s/3 INT’s…52.0% on his passes and 64.0 yards per game….

Clayton Patterson(Northeast Guilford HS) with 285 yards passing, going 26-53/4 TD’s/5 INT’s/47.6% passes completed and 86 yards per game…

*****Receivers with over 175 yards, and where Team Stats are available…*****

Receivers:

John Saunders Jr.(High Point Christian Academy) with 33 receptions for 657 yards and 15 TD’s….

Brycen Thomas(High Point Christian Academy) with 23 receptions for 501 yards and 6 TD’s…

Brandon Thomas(Northwest Guilford HS) 21 receptions for 461 yards and 5 TD’s…

Mehki Wall(Dudley HS) with 19 receptions for 424 yards and 4 TD’s…

Damon Coleman(Eastern Guilford HS) with 28 receptions for 367 yards and 2 TD’s…

Elijah Kennedy(High Point Central HS) with 19 receptions for 351 yards and 2 TD’s…

C.J. Crump(Page HS) with 11 receptions for 332 yards and 2 TD’s…

Michael Frogge(Northern Guilford HS) with 328 yards receiving on 25 receptions and 6 TD’s…

Christian Smitherman(Eastern Guilford HS) with 18 receptions for 302 yards and 4 TD’s…

Amari Lee(Southern Guilford HS) with 19 receptions for 283 yards and 3 TD’s…

Jaquavion Mayo(Grimsley HS) with 15 receptions for 264 yards and 2 TD’s…

Antoine Shaw(Page HS) with 17 receptions for 243 yards and 0 TD’s…

Chuck Conaway(Northern Guilford HS) with 239 yards on 16 receptions and 1 TD…

Jalen Smith(Southern Guilford HS) with 16 receptions for 238 yards and 3 TD’s…

Adam Akins(Southeast Guilford HS) 18 receptions for 228 yards and 1 TD….

Lawson Albright(Grimsley HS) with 16 receptions for 224 yards and 8 TD’s…

D’Jay Mobley(Eastern Guilford HS) with 21 receptions for 218 yards and 1 TD…

Cortez Wilson(Page HS) with 13 receptions for 214 yards and 1 TD…

Jaden Hall(Northeast Guilford HS) with 9 receptions for 200 yards…

Michael Wyman(Dudley HS) with 13 receptions for 190 yards and 0 TD’s…

Zeke Nicholson(Northeast Guilford HS) with 19 receptions for 183 yards and 3 TD’s…