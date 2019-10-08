Middle School Football Results for Tuesday(10/8/19):Jamestown stays Unbeaten and defense has yet to give up a point/JMS Tigers at Northwest Guilford next Wednesday(Looking for more Finals from Today’s games)

from Tuesday:Ferndale 52, Hairston 6

Ferndale and Jamestown are both (4-0)…..Allen Middle(2-0)

Finals:

Northwest Guilford over Southeast Guilford today, so now NWG is also (4-0)…Jamestown at NWG next Wednesday….

More word just in:Allen Middle 18, Northeast Middle 12

Allen(2-0)/NEG(1-2)

Elijah Chambers went for 3 rushing Touchdowns and Had a Big Big Interception to put the game away.

Jamestown Middle 44, Kernodle Middle 8

Only score of the day for Kernodle came on Pick Six by Omarion Wilson, and the two-point run by Jackson Godfrey vs. the Jamestown #2 unit on defense…..

Jamestown(4-0)/Kernodle(1-2)

Next Week Jamestown at Northwest Guilford and Kernodle at home vs. Mendenhall Middle

Post game interview with Jamestown Middle School head coach Curt Swatalski, Click Below…

Much more details on the way…

Amir Mitchell scored the first Jamestown TD on a 1-yard run and the two-point run by Nick Rutledge was good, and Jamestown led 8-0 with 7:34 to go in the First Quarter…

Alex Little on a 34-yard run next for Jamestown, and the Tigers moved on top over Kernodle 14-0, the two-point conversion failed, and JMS is in front 14-0, with 3:36 to go First Quarter..Nick Rutledge recovers the blocked Kernodle Cougar punt and takes it back all the way, 27 yards for the score, and after the two-point pass play fails, Jamestown now leads Kernodle, 20-0 and we still have 2:09 left in the First Quarter….

With just 14.6 seconds left in the First Quarter, Jamestown Middle scores on a 13-yard TD run by Javonte Ford and Ford’s touchdown was set up by a 50-yard run by Amir Mitchell to get the ball down to the 13-yard line, where Ford drove it in for the score….The two-point run was good and as we move ahead to the Second Quarter, Jamestown Middle now leads Kernodle, 28-0…

End of First Quarter:Jamestown Middle 28, Kernodle Middle 0

JMS QB Gavin Williams took off on a 45-yard touchdown run and his two-point conversion pass to Holbrook was good, and this came with 6:46 to play in the 2nd Quarter and now Jamestown leads Kernodle, 36-0…

Amil Mitchell adds another TD to his daily total on a 28-yard scamper and again, the two-point conversion is good, now extending the JMS lead to 44-0 with just 1:44 left to go in the 2nd Quarter….

Halftime:Jamestown Middle 44, Kernodle Middle 0

End of 3rd Quarter:Jamestown Middle 44, Kernodle 0

In the fourth period, Kernodle finds the end zone on a Pick Six from Omarion Williams, and the PAT for two was good on a run by Jackson Godfrey, and now we have Jamestown leading Kernodle, 44-8, with 6:14 remaining on the game clock…JMS played their reserves the entire second half and once Coach Curt and his Tigers grabbed that large halftime lead, they let the Tiger backups get in some very key/quality minutes of playing time, throughout the Second Half….

Jamestown Middle has a super-strong running game and Northwest Guilford has a vaunted passing attack, so the game at Northwest Guilford next Wednesday, has the makings of a very good and BIG ball game…

So far this season, Jamestown, Ferndale and Northwest Guilford seem to be the top teams in the county, and we do have some other good ones, to go along with these Top Three….

More action from JMS vs. Kernodle…Click Below…

Blocked Punt leads to a Jamestown Middle School Touchdown…Click Below…

Two-point play just misses for Jamestown…

Tuesday Games:

Southwest Guilford(2-1) at Mendenhall(0-3) 5pm/Deebs Young Stadium

Welborn at Allen Jay Prep 5pm

Penn-Griffin vs. The Academy at Lincoln 5pm…Tarpley Stadium/Dudley HS

Swann at Eastern Guilford 5:30pm…Tommy Grayson Field/Eastern Guilford HS

Northern Guilford(2-1) Middle OFF

Southern Guilford Middle OFF

Western Guilford(0-3) OFF