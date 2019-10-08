Vadkerti Ties for Third as Elon Women’s Golf Concludes Chris Banister Classic

GLENCOE, Ala. – Adel Vadkerti had her best round of the Chris Banister Golf Classic on Tuesday, Oct. 8 as the junior shot a three-under par 69 to finish tied for third at Silver Lakes Golf Course.

RESULTS

As a team, the Phoenix placed fifth with a combined three-round total of 928. Troy held off Murray State to win the team title with a 901, and the Racers took the runner-up trophy with a 905. Murray State’s Raeysha Surendran was the tournament champion with a three-under 213, and James Madison’s Kate Owens followed with a one-over 217 to come in second.

HIGHLIGHTS

Vadkerti was one stroke away from tying her career-low round of 68, which she set earlier this fall in the second round of the Elon Invitational. The Komarom, Hungary native carded a plus-two 218 through the two days and recorded the only eagle of the tournament. This morning on the eighth hole, a par four, Vadkerti found the pin from 145 yards away. She also turned in team highs with seven birdies and 35 pars. This marks her best finish so far this fall.

Sophia Mancuso was next for the maroon and gold. The sophomore shot her second round of 77 to move up two spots as she tied for 20th with a 233. Mancuso was second on the team with 30 pars. Cosette Anderson concluded the Classic with a 78, her best outing of the two days. The effort helped the Bellevue, Wash. product move up eight spots to tie for 35th with a 241. Audrey Kennett was one stroke behind as she tied for 38th at 242, and Emily Nash came in 44th with a 244.

UP NEXT

Elon wraps up its fall season at the Palmetto Intercollegiate, hosted by College of Charleston on Oct. 13-15 at Turtle Point Golf Course on Kiawah Island, S.C.

Chris Banister Golf Classic

Oct. 7-8 | Glencoe, Ala.

Team Standings

1. Troy (292-301-308–901) +37

2. Murray State (300-298-307–905) +41

3. James Madison (303-299-308–910) +46

4. Jacksonville State (308-306-301–915) +51

5. Elon (315-309-304–928) +64

6. Little Rock (318-322-299–939) +75

7. Alabama State (321-324-309–953) +89

8. Tennessee Tech (326-312-314–954) +90

9. North Alabama (324-305-327–955) +91

10. Austin Peay State (318-320-326–964) +100

11. Tennessee State (354-338-339–1031) +167

Elon Individuals

T3. Adel Vadkerti (74-75-69–218) +2

T20. Sophia Mancuso (79-77-77–233) +17

T35. Cosette Anderson (83-80-78–241) +25

T38. Audrey Kennett (79-83-80–242) +26

44. Emily Nash (85-77-82–244) +28