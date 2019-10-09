College Volleyball Final: Guilford Sweeps N.C. Wesleyan, 3-0
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Guilford College volleyball’s Christian Ritter hit .308 with 10 kills and 13 digs to lead the Quakers to a 3-0 (25-17, 25-15, 25-23) victory over North Carolina Wesleyan College Tuesday night in Ragan-Brown Field House.
The Quakers started both the first and second sets strong, gaining the advantage early and never relinquishing their lead.
In the third set, Guilford (11-7) opened with a 5-0 run and led by as many as eight points before the Battling Bishops attempted a late rally. N.C. Wesleyan (7-13) battled back to bring the deficit within one at 24-23, but the Quakers secured the match point on a kill from Ritter.
Khaira Bolden and Cam Blankenship added six kills each for Guilford, while Tina Eucker had 18 assists throughout the contest.
For the Battling Bishops, Callie Cline recorded a team-high five kills. Samantha Butensky contributed a match-high 19 digs and Haileigh Riesenback was credited with 14 assists.
The Quakers return to Ragan-Brown Field House Thursday for a 7 p.m. match against Greensboro College.
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.