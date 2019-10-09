Tuesday Night High School Sports Scoreboard(10/8/19)
Boys Varsity Soccer
Northwest Guilford 1, High Point Central 0
Boys Varsity Soccer
Ragsdale HS: 2, Grimsley High School: 1
Boys Junior Varsity Soccer
Grimsley High School: 2, Ragsdale HS: 0
Girls Varsity Volleyball
Grimsley High School: 3, Ragsdale HS: 0
Girls Junior Varsity Volleyball
Grimsley High School: 2, Ragsdale HS: 0
