Appalachian State goes on the road and wins at Louisiana Lafayette:Thomas Hennigan(Northwest Guilford HS) with “The Play of the Year”!!!

The radio football announcers, Witten and Pierre Banks, were calling this play, the play of the year, as the APP State Mountaineers and Thomas Hennigan(Northwest Guilford HS) went for the first down on 4th down, and the APPS got it, as Thomas Hennigan caught the pass from APP State QB Zac Thomas, and the APP offensive line was pushing Thomas Hennigan forward and moving the pile, with Thomas Hennigan in it, up the field, until Appalachian State had the necessary first down yardage…Thomas Hennigan on “The Play of the Year”, in 2019 for Appalachian State University football…Great effort Thomas Hennigan and his APPS…

The play was going on like this:

The lengthy fourth-quarter drive continued thanks to Zac Thomas’ 4-yard strike to Thomas Hennigan(Northwest Guilford High School) on a fourth-and-4 pass from the UL 38.

from the Appalachian State athletics website per football…..

LAFAYETTE, La. — Appalachian State remained undefeated by showing its grit and putting together a timely, clock-consuming touchdown drive to cap a defensive slugfest.

In a nationally televised matchup of two of the nation’s highest-scoring teams, the Mountaineers pulled out a 17-7 victory at Louisiana on Wednesday night.

App State (5-0, 2-0 Sun Belt) held a three-point lead when it regained possession at its 3-yard line with 12:06 remaining. Two fourth-down conversions prolonged a 19-play, 97-yard touchdown drive that took 10 minutes, 11 seconds off the clock.

Zac Thomas scored his second touchdown of the night when he high-stepped into the end zone to end a 7-yard keeper with 1:55 remaining, and the Mountaineers could begin celebrating when a fourth-down pass from the Ragin’ Cajuns (4-2, 1-1) fell incomplete in the final minute.

“That drive said a lot about our offense, and we owe it all to our defense,” Thomas said. “They played lights-out, and we owed it to them for keeping us in the game. That was our payback to them for a great job that they did.”

With Thomas’ first 7-yard touchdown run giving App State an early lead and Chandler Staton’s 40-yard field goal breaking a third-quarter tie, the Mountaineers held Louisiana more the 37 points below its scoring average.

