College Women’s Soccer Final: Roanoke 1, Guilford 0

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Hailey Davis scored the match’s only goal in the 48th minute as Roanoke College defeated Guilford College, 1-0, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) contest on Wednesday night.

The Maroons, ranked seventh in the current United Soccer Coaches regional poll, improved to 9-2-1 and 3-0 in league action. The Quakers dropped to 5-5-1 and 1-2 in the ODAC.

The score was 0-0 at the break. Davis scored at the 47:09 mark after receiving a pass from Erin Flamm. Davis chipped a shot over goalkeeper Aubrey Gunther, who was off of her line.

Roanoke had the edge in shots (14-7) and corner kicks (4-1). Yet the Quakers led in possession percentage, 53-47.

Gunther had four saves between the pipes for the home team. Karol Jaimes recorded five shots in the contest.

Chris Martin notched three saves and earned the victory for the Maroons.

Guilford plays at Shenandoah University on Saturday (10/12). The ODAC match begins at 1 p.m.