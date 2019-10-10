Danny Pigge(Ameriprise Financial) High School Football Players of the Week for the Week of October 4

Danny Pigge(Ameriprise Financial)/GreensboroSports.com High School Football Player of the Week for the Week of October 4

This week we have at least three guys that stand out, and that would be Quan Nora, from Grimsley High School, Jaden Rogers, from Southwest Guilford HS and Trevon Hester, from Northeast Guilford HS…

This week the number is three, as in Three Touchdowns each…Just take a look at the #3, as in TD….

Nora with 219 yards rushing on 32 carries and two receptions good for 61 yards and that gives him 280 yards total for the game, and he scored 3 TD’s vs. East Forsyth, last Friday night…Hester had 121 yards on 22 carries for Northeast Guilford and Hester also scored 3 touchdowns…Rogers last week 16 of 26 passing for 240 yards and three TD’s in the Southwest Guilford Cowboys’ win, at High Point Andrews..

Nora for the season now with 995 yards rushing on 150 carries and he has 11 TD’s…Hester now with 696 yards rushing on 128 carries and he has scored 7 touchdowns…Season numbers not available for Rogers…

Nora has been a previous winner of our Player of the Week, so as we try and spread the wealth around, this week our Danny Pigge(Ameriprise Financial)/GreensboroSports.com Players of the Week will go to Jaden Rogers(Southwest Guilford HS) and Trevon Hester, from Northeast Guilford HS…

Week One Winner:Quan Nora(Grimsley High School)

Week Two Winner:Carson Cassetty(Northwest Guilford High School)

Week Three Winner:Chris Zellous(Grimsley High School)

WeeK Four Winner:Travis Shaw(Grimsley High School)

Week Five Winner:Dudley Panthers Defensive Front Line(Dudley High School)

Week Six Winners:Will Lenard(Northern Guilford HS) and Lawson Albright(Grimsley HS)

Week Seven Winners:Jaden Rogers(Southwest Guilford HS) and Trevon Hester(Northeast Guilford HS)