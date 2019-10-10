Eight Guilford Softball Students Honored for Academic Achievement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Guilford College’s softball team had eight students named to the National Fastpitch Coaches’ Association (NFCA) All-America Scholar Athlete list October 3. A record high of 8,161 student-athletes were so honored for the 2018-2019 academic year. The eight Quakers qualified with a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher and were among the 1,928 NCAA Division III student-athletes recognized. Division III had the most honorees among college divisions.
Guilford’s 2019 NFCA All-America Scholar-Athletes are as follows:
Sarah Adams (Jr., IF, Randleman, N.C./Randleman) – Adams hit .232 in 29 games last spring with seven RBI and 14 runs scored. She is a health sciences and exercise and sport sciences double major with a business minor.
Kayli Blankenship (Jr., OF, Pittsboro, N.C./Northwood) – Blankenship was named an All-America Scholar-Athlete for the third straight season. She hit .280 with 15 runs scored and had nine stolen bases last spring. Blankenship is an elementary education major and a psychology minor.
Lauren Bowman (Fr., IF, Winston-Salem, N.C./Atkins) – Bowman is a two-time Guilford’s Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll honoree and a two-time dean’s list student. Last spring she scored one run in three appearances. She is a biology and psychology double major with a chemistry minor.
Natalie Conrad (Jr., OF, Greensboro, N.C./Southern Guilford) – This is Conrad’s second All-America Scholar Athlete honor. The 2019 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Scholar-Athlete of the Year, she hit .430 with 41 runs scored, 11 stolen bases, 17 RBI and one home run last spring. The health sciences and biology double major was a 2019 Second Team All-ODAC and first-team all-state (college division) selection.
Jodi Flynt (Fr., IF, High Point, N.C./Ledford) – Flynt is a biology and health sciences double major with a business minor.
Kylie Richardson (Fr., C/OF, Harriman, Tenn./Oliver Springs) – Richardson recorded a .500 hitting average in 15 games with one RBI and one run scored. She is a criminal justice and forensic biology double major.
Abbie Worsham (Jr., C/IF, Asheboro, N.C./Asheboro) – Worsham was named an All-America Scholar-Athlete for the second season straight. She had one RBI in three games played in 2019. Worsham is a business administration major with an accounting minor.
Savannah Yale (Sr., IF/UT, Yadkinville, N.C./Forbush) – Yale was named an All-America Scholar-Athlete for three consecutive seasons. Yale averaged .297 in 37 games last year with three home runs, 24 RBI, and 18 runs scored.
