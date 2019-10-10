JV Football Finals Tonight with the Thursday Night Fast and Furious Finishes
JV Finals Tonight in Guilford County:
Page 22, Northwest Guilford 8
End of 3rd Quarter:Northwest Guilford 8, Page 8
Page(2-5)/NWG(2-5)…..Score courtesy of the Page HS Scoreboard and PA man Dale Holder…
Southeast Guilford 36, Southern Alamance 16
SEG(3-3)/SA(5-2)….Score courtesy of Falcon1…
Grimsley 30, Eden Morehead 13
Grimsley(5-2)/Morehead(4-2)…Courtesy of Grimsley head varsity coach Darryl Brown…
from Wednesday:Southwest Guilford 59, WS Parkland 14
SWG(4-3)/WS Parkland(1-4)…Score courtesy of MaxPreps.com…
Mount Tabor 23, Western Guilford 20
Halftime:Mount Tabor 16, Western Guilford 0
WG(3-3)/Mount Tabor(3-3)….Score courtesy of Robert Stutts
Rockingham County 14, Northeast Guilford 12
ROCK(3-2)/NEG(0-5)…Score courtesy of Coach Chris Suggs with NEG…
Eastern Alamance 35, Northern Guilford 7
NG(4-1)/EA(6-0)…Score courtesy of Northern head varsity coach Erik Westberg…
Asheboro 26, Eastern Guilford 22
Asheboro(3-3)/EG(3-4)…Score courtesy of EG head varsity coach Tony Aguilar
East Forsyth 28, West Forsyth 22
Courtesy of Twitter….
Ledford 37, Central Davidson 34
Courtesy of Twitter…
More scores and details are on the way…Stay Tuned….N.C. State defeats Syracuse, 16-10 Final in Raleigh, N.C.
Final:New England Patriots 35, New York Giants 14
Dudley(4-1) at Smith(1-2)
Southern Guilford(3-1) at Southwestern Randolph(0-5)
Ragsdale(3-2) OFF
High Point Andrews…Does not field a JV Team…
High Point Central(0-3)
**********Other Sports Scores:**********
Boys Varsity Soccer
Page HS: 1, Grimsley High School: 0
Junior Varsity Soccer
Grimsley High School: 2, Page HS: 1
Girls Varsity Volleyball
Grimsley High School: 3, Page HS: 2
Junior Varsity Volleyball
Page HS: 2, Grimsley High School: 1
Falcon1 said,
Southeast Guilford 36
Southern Alamance 16
Final
Andy Durham said,
Thanks Falcon1…
AD
