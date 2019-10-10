JV Football Tonight in Guilford County(10/10/19):Northern Guilford(4-0) at Eastern Alamance(5-0)
JV Football Tonight for our Guilford County teams with kickoffs going at 7pm….
Northern Guilford(4-0) at Eastern Alamance(5-0)
Dudley(4-1) at Smith(1-2)
Northwest(2-4) at Page(1-5)
Grimsley(4-2) at Morehead(4-1)
Western Guilford(3-2) at Mount Tabor(2-3)
WS Parkland(1-3) at Southwest Guilford(3-2)
Rockingham County(2-2) at Northeast Guilford(0-4)
Eastern Guilford(3-3) at Asheboro(2-3)
Southern Alamance(5-1) at Southeast Guilford(2-3)
Southern Guilford(3-1) at Southwestern Randolph(0-5)
Ragsdale(3-2) OFF
High Point Andrews…Does not field a JV Team…
High Point Central(0-3)
SW Cowboys said,
SW vs Parkland JV played last night.
