High School Football Tonight in and Around Guilford County(10/11/19):Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists Game of the Week
*****All kickoffs set for 7:30pm, unless otherwise noted…..*****
High Point Central(0-7) at Grimsley(6-1)
Page(1-6) at Northwest Guilford(2-4)…..This will be our Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists Game of the Week…From the R.L. Billings Stadium, at Northwest Guilford HS on GreensboroSports Radio…6:45 pregame with Don Tilley joining us on GreensboroSports Radio….Page vs. Northwest Guilford in a key Metro 4-A Conference game for both teams and on GreensboroSports Radio…..Don Moore with the Scoreboard tonight, on GreensboroSports.com…..
Smith(1-5) at Dudley(5-1)….Dennis Williamson at this game for us, for GreensboroSports.com…
Mount Tabor(3-3) at Western Guilford(4-2)……We will have D.J. Wagner at this game for GreensboroSports.com…
Southwest Guilford(4-2) at WS Parkland(4-2)
Eastern Alamance(6-0) at Northern Guilford(4-2)
Northeast Guilford(4-2) at Rockingham County(2-4)
Asheboro(1-5) at Eastern Guilford(4-3)
Southeast Guilford(3-3) at Southern Alamance(5-2)…SEG rep at this game for us, shooting us scores for GreensboroSports.com….
Southwestern Randolph(3-3) at Southern Guilford(2-5)
High Point Andrews(4-2) at Eastern Randolph(6-1)
Ragsdale(2-5) OFF
Covenant Day School(2-5) at High Point Christian Academy(5-2) 7pm
Bishop McGuinness(1-5) at East Surry(6-0)
West Forsyth(6-0) at East Forsyth(6-0)
Picks:
Grimsley
Page
Dudley
Mount Tabor
WS Parkland
Eastern Alamance
Northeast Guilford
Eastern Guilford
Southeast Guilford
Southern Guilford
Eastern Randolph
High Point Christian
East Surry
East Forsyth
We will post our weekly Poll, later on Friday morning……
