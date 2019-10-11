High School Football Tonight in and Around Guilford County(10/11/19):Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists Game of the Week

*****All kickoffs set for 7:30pm, unless otherwise noted…..*****

High Point Central(0-7) at Grimsley(6-1)

Page(1-6) at Northwest Guilford(2-4)…..This will be our Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists Game of the Week…From the R.L. Billings Stadium, at Northwest Guilford HS on GreensboroSports Radio…6:45 pregame with Don Tilley joining us on GreensboroSports Radio….Page vs. Northwest Guilford in a key Metro 4-A Conference game for both teams and on GreensboroSports Radio…..Don Moore with the Scoreboard tonight, on GreensboroSports.com…..

Smith(1-5) at Dudley(5-1)….Dennis Williamson at this game for us, for GreensboroSports.com…

Mount Tabor(3-3) at Western Guilford(4-2)……We will have D.J. Wagner at this game for GreensboroSports.com…

Southwest Guilford(4-2) at WS Parkland(4-2)

Eastern Alamance(6-0) at Northern Guilford(4-2)

Northeast Guilford(4-2) at Rockingham County(2-4)

Asheboro(1-5) at Eastern Guilford(4-3)

Southeast Guilford(3-3) at Southern Alamance(5-2)…SEG rep at this game for us, shooting us scores for GreensboroSports.com….

Southwestern Randolph(3-3) at Southern Guilford(2-5)

High Point Andrews(4-2) at Eastern Randolph(6-1)

Ragsdale(2-5) OFF

Covenant Day School(2-5) at High Point Christian Academy(5-2) 7pm

Bishop McGuinness(1-5) at East Surry(6-0)

West Forsyth(6-0) at East Forsyth(6-0)

Picks:

Grimsley

Page

Dudley

Mount Tabor

WS Parkland

Eastern Alamance

Northeast Guilford

Eastern Guilford

Southeast Guilford

Southern Guilford

Eastern Randolph

High Point Christian

East Surry

East Forsyth

We will post our weekly Poll, later on Friday morning……

