Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists High School Football Scoreboard – Friday – October 11, 2019
Game of the Week Greensboro Sports Radio: East Forsyth (5-0) at Grimsley (6-0) with Andy Durham and Don Tilley.
UPDATE #9 – 10:00 PM
FINAL – Jerry Stafford reporting.
High Point Central (0-8) – 7
Grimsley (7-1) – 56
4 Q – Radio Game of the Week with Andy Durham and Don Tilley.
Page (1-6) – 28
Northwest Guilford (2-4) – 14
FINAL – Dennis Williamson reporting.
Smith (1-6) – 12
Dudley (6-1) – 55
FINAL – DJ Wagnoner reporting.
Mount Tabor (4-3) – 46
Western Guilford (4-3) – 0
4 Q
Southwest Guilford (4-2) – 16
Winston-Salem Parkland (4-2) – 20
FINAL
Eastern Alamance (7-0) – 47
Northern Guilford (4-3) – 14
FINAL
Northeast Guilford (5-2) – 58
Rockingham County (2-5) – 0
4 Q
Asheboro (1-5) – 21
Eastern Guilford (4-3) – 55
FINAL
Southeast Guilford (4-3) – 29
Southern Alamance (5-3) – 21
4 Q
Southwestern Randolph (2-5) – 21
Southern Guilford (3-3) – 34
4 Q
High Point Andrews (4-2) – 6
Eastern Randolph (6-1) – 27
FINAL
Covenant Day School (2-6) – 14
High Point Christian Academy (6-2) – 44
4 Q
Bishop McGuinness (1-5) – 13
East Surry (6-0) – 70
4 Q
West Forsyth (6-0) – 41
East Forsyth (6-0) – 38
FINAL
Matthews Butler (4-3) – 13
Myers Park (7-0) – 31
FINAL
Glenn – 8
Winston-Salem Reagan – 7
FINAL
Eden Morehead – 51
McMichael – 0
