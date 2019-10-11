Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists High School Football Scoreboard – Friday – October 11, 2019

Game of the Week Greensboro Sports Radio: East Forsyth (5-0) at Grimsley (6-0) with Andy Durham and Don Tilley.

UPDATE #9 – 10:00 PM

FINAL – Jerry Stafford reporting.

High Point Central (0-8) – 7

Grimsley (7-1) – 56

4 Q – Radio Game of the Week with Andy Durham and Don Tilley.

Page (1-6) – 28

Northwest Guilford (2-4) – 14

FINAL – Dennis Williamson reporting.

Smith (1-6) – 12

Dudley (6-1) – 55

FINAL – DJ Wagnoner reporting.

Mount Tabor (4-3) – 46

Western Guilford (4-3) – 0

4 Q

Southwest Guilford (4-2) – 16

Winston-Salem Parkland (4-2) – 20

FINAL

Eastern Alamance (7-0) – 47

Northern Guilford (4-3) – 14

FINAL

Northeast Guilford (5-2) – 58

Rockingham County (2-5) – 0

4 Q

Asheboro (1-5) – 21

Eastern Guilford (4-3) – 55

FINAL

Southeast Guilford (4-3) – 29

Southern Alamance (5-3) – 21

4 Q

Southwestern Randolph (2-5) – 21

Southern Guilford (3-3) – 34

4 Q

High Point Andrews (4-2) – 6

Eastern Randolph (6-1) – 27

FINAL

Covenant Day School (2-6) – 14

High Point Christian Academy (6-2) – 44

4 Q

Bishop McGuinness (1-5) – 13

East Surry (6-0) – 70

4 Q

West Forsyth (6-0) – 41

East Forsyth (6-0) – 38

FINAL

Matthews Butler (4-3) – 13

Myers Park (7-0) – 31

FINAL

Glenn – 8

Winston-Salem Reagan – 7

FINAL

Eden Morehead – 51

McMichael – 0

COMMENTS OFF UNTIL SCORE ARE FINAL

Send Us Your Scores

Email – scores@greensborosports.com

Twitter – @gsosports

SMS/Text – 336-303-1217