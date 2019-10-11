Tierney’s Performance Leads Elon Phoenix at Royals Cross Country Challenge

CHARLOTTE – Rookie Aidan Tierney clocked the third-fastest time in school history in the 8K as the Elon University men’s and women’s cross country programs competed at the Royals Cross Country Challenge hosted by Queens University on Friday, Oct. 11 at McAlpine Park.

Men’s Results (.PDF) • Women’s Results (.PDF)

Tierney ran a season-best time of 24:33 in the men’s 8K and moved to the third-best performance in school history. He would finish 16th overall in the race out of 519 competitors as the Phoenix men finished 21st overall with 628 points.

In the women’s 5K, Elon was 25th in the race with 685 points as the Phoenix competed without most of its top seven runners. Hannah Miller was the top finisher for the maroon and gold women with her time of 19:17.5.

Men’s Recap

The Phoenix men also competed without some of its top runners for the meet with Tierney leading Elon for the first time this season. Tamer Metwalli was the next runner to cross the line for the Phoenix with his time of 26:13 while Kieran Ungemach was next with a time of 26:47.6. First-year Mitchell Shannon was the fourth Phoenix runner to come across with a time of 26:50.5 while Dillon Selfors rounded out the final competitor for Elon with his time of 27:07.6.

Women’s Recap

Seniors Grace Dellapa and Emily Smith were the next runners to cross the line for Elon behind Miller. Dellapa clocked a time of 19:20.8 and Smith came across at 19:21.3. Freshman Ashley Irby made her collegiate debut and ran a time of 19:25.6 while senior Sami King had a time of 19:46.0 to round out the top-five times for Elon.

Up Next

Elon concludes its regular season at the East Carolina Pirate Invitational next Friday, Oct. 18.

Results – Elon Men

Elon – 21st (628)

16. Aidan Tierney – 24:33.0

132. Tamer Metwalli – 26:13.0

196. Kieran Ungemach – 26:47.6

157. Mitchell Shannon – 26:50.5

234. Dillon Selfors – 27:07.6

Results – Elon Women

Elon – 25th (685)

127. Hannah Miller – 19:17.5

133. Grace Dellapa – 19:20.8

134. Emily Smith – 19:21.3

147. Ashley Irby – 19:25.6

185. Sami King – 19:46.0

204. Lauren Lynch – 19:59.6