College Football Today for our Local, Area, ACC and Statewide Teams(10/12/19):Nile Harris(Grimsley HS) playing football and the cello for the Richmond Spiders

Local/Area Today:

Greensboro College at North Carolina Wesleyan Noon

Guilford College at Ferrum 1pm

Johnson C. Smith at Winston-Salem State 1:30pm

Delaware at Elon 2pm

Louisville at Wake Forest 7:30pm

N.C. A&T OFF

ACC Today:

Georgia Tech at Duke 12:30pm

Florida State at Clemson 3:30pm

Rhode Island at Virginia Tech 4pm

from Thursday:N.C. State 16, Syracuse 10

from Friday:Miami 17, Virginia 9

Statewide Today:

Catawba at Carson-Newman 1pm

Brevard at Methodist 1pm

Shaw at Fayetteville State 1pm

San Diego at Davidson 1pm

Lenoir-Rhyne(5-0) at Tusculum 1:30pm

Hampton at Gardner-Webb 1:30pm

Virginia State at Elizabeth City State 1:30pm

Western Carolina at The Citadel 2pm

Mars Hill at UNC-Pembroke 4pm

Limestone at Wingate(5-0) 6pm

Charlotte at Florida International 7pm

from Thursday:Bethune-Cookman 27, N.C. Central 13

from Wednesday:Appalachian State 17, Louisiana 7

**********Going Beyond the Roster……**********

RICHMOND, Va. — University of Richmond football head coach Russ Huesman has been around the game most of his life. A big part of his job is finding players who will fit into his football program.

“Some [jump out] pretty quickly,” Huesman said. “Some a bit later. Some you have to see live. But there are some that you see on the film that jump out pretty quickly and you say no-brainer.”

Nile Harris(Grimsley High School) is a redshirt freshman defensive back on the Spiders team. He was all-conference in both football and track in high school in Greensboro, North Carolina. Richmond was one of five schools that offered him a scholarship.

“We knew he was a solid kid and he’s gotten better and better as he’s gone on here and we think he’s going to be a real good player for us,” Huesman said.

“I wasn’t the biggest kid,” Harris added. “I didn’t have a bunch of D-1 offers coming out of high school just because of my size. But I made up for my size with my work ethic.”

And at a place like Richmond, that work ethic gets a work out.

Harris played five different sports growing up. But he also played eight different instruments. The cello became one of his favorites.

And in addition to his football duties, he also plays with the university orchestra.

“First he says ‘I’m a football player,'” Alexander Kordzaia, the Conductor and Director of the University of Richmond Symphony Orchestra, said. “And I saw, that’s a sports guy. And then he sits down and plays the cello and I said I have to have this kid in the orchestra. And it’s been just amazing.”

Read more and it is amazing, coming in from WTVR TV 6 in Richmond, Virginia on Nile Harris, the former Grimsley Whirlie and a kid we first met back around 2006 when he was coming to our wrestling matches at the Phillips Avenue Sports Center and Nile came over with the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club kids from Fairmont Courts, where his dad Ron, was running the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club there….

CLICK HERE to continue on with Nile Harris and TV 6 out of Richmond, Virginia…Great stuff and some good photos….