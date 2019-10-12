Friday Night Finish:Lots of our teams opening Conference Play tonight, seeking “Fresh Start”

Mentioned this to Joe Sirera last night/Thursday night at our Football in Focus Show, and we saw quite a bit of this happening this evening in our Friday Night Football Finishes…

Dudley, Mount Tabor and WS Parkland showed that they are going to separate themselves from the rest of the pack, in the Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference…Dudley and Mount Tabor look to be in a Top-Tier of two and then Parkland and Southwest Guilford, both stand underneath looking up at the top two dogs in that conference…

I saw a move by Dudley’s Branson Adams tonight that would shake the socks off of a Give A Kid A Coat Campaign Candidate..Adams was right there on the Friday Football Fever highlights show on WFMY News 2 and #2 for Dudley(Adams), put on some moves that would make Christian McCaffrey stand up and take notice…Adams had ‘The Fever’ tonight and it was not a Saturday Night Fever, it was a “Friday Night Fever”, for Adams…

And all of our teams were looking for that “Fresh Start” tonight and several were able to get their Fresh On…

It wasn’t the conference opener, but Southeast Guilford drove down to Graham to meet/face the Southern Alamance Patriots and the SEG Falcons flew/got away from Mt. Herman/Graham with the win…SEG over Southern Alamance, 29-21…Eastern Guilford rolled over Asheboro, 55-28, tonight and we will be looking at the Mid-Piedmont 3-A Title Game next Friday night, when Eastern Guilford rolls into Forest Oaks, to take on Southeast Guilford…At least that is the way it appears to me…

(Tonight for SEG it was Jalen Fairley with 184 rushing yards and 2 TD’s.)

Andy was (13-1) on his picks tonight and the only game that got me was West Forsyth over East Forsyth, in that 41-38 Titans’ victory…

West Forsyth wins, while East Forsyth and WS Reagan were both falling, and who is the only other unbeaten team we have left here in the Triad area….East Surry, at (7-0), looks like the only other team that fits that bill..Both West Forsyth(7-0) and East Surry(7-0) still Unbeaten….

Big battles coming up for Dudley, Mount Tabor, and Winston-Salem Parkland, plus big battle next week for Eastern Guilford and Southeast Guilford, at the Bill Slayton Stadium, at Southeast Guilford High School..

Northern Guilford fell hard tonight to Eastern Alamance, but Northeast Guilford smacked Rockingham County on SmackDown Friday night, with the final, NEG 58, ROCK 0…That is laying the Smackdown and now NEG has to hope Western Alamance beats Eastern Alamance, and that Northeast can top Western Alamance…So now if WA tops EA and NEG beats WA, then NEG, WA and EA will be tied for the top spot in the Mid-State 3-A Conference..But wait just a minute, Joe told me Burlington Williams beat Western Alamance earlier in the season, and they did…Williams over WA, 35-16, back on August 30…So if NEG beat WA, then NEG and EA will end up tied up at the top of the conference, as long as WA tops EA…But with EA having beaten NEG, how will that sort out, even if they end up tied at the top??? Will the head-to-head meeting make the difference???

With tonight’s results, we are starting to see some big-time separation in these local conferences…Grimsley is way far out in front in that Metro 4-A Conference, but the Whirlies will have to keep taking care of business…Grimsley demolished High Point Central, the final was 56-7 Whirlies…

Now you can also start counting the chickens that it will take for Page to reach the top of the Metro Conference…Going to take a lot of chickens crossing the right road for Page to be able to dispose of Grimsley this season, but Page made the most of their “Fresh Start” this evening, with the Pirates’ 28-14 win out there at Northwest Guilford HS…Page is now back with a safe working margin, as the (1-0) on their resume looks real good during the Pirates’ “Fresh Start” Football Fury…

Let’s share some of those numbers from the Page-Northwest Guilford game with you, as we lay out tonight’s effort from the R.L. Billings Stadium, on the Northwest Guilford HS campus….From our GreensboroSports Radio stats man Don Tilley we see, Page gained 392 yards of Total Offense…Page ran the ball 33 times for 180 yards and the Pirates went to the air 20 times and gained 212 passing yards…The big kicker for the Page Pirates were the self-imposed penalties…Page was penalized 18 times for 155 yards and Page gave Northwest Guilford an abundance of First-and-Five situations, due to all of those Page penalties…

For Page, you had QB Javondre Paige carrying the ball 11 times for 55 yards, while Yakez Doggett gained 73 yards on 8 carries and Jordan Dawkins also carried the ball 8 times for Page, gaining 51 yards on the ground…Page QB Paige goes 5-10 passing for 83 yards and one touchdown..Backup Page quarterback Alonza Barnett was 8-10 passing for 129 yards and 2 TD’s…

On the receiving end for Page they had Tareek Smith with 6 receptions for 115 yards and one TD…K.J. Morehead had 3 catches for 29 yards and a TD…Grady Sherrill was there for 2 Page receptions and one of his catches went for a TD…Two TD passes for Barnett, and one TD pass for Paige, both from Page HS…

Northwest Guilford ran the football 31 times for 72 yards, and the Vikings’ QB Micah Salmon was 8-24 passing, good for 159 yards and 2 TD’s…Salmon carried the ball 14 times for 24 yards, while teammate Carson Cassetty ran the football 11 times for 47 yards…The NWG receivers were led by Brandon Thomas with 3 receptions for 81 yards and a TD…Cam Carter had 1 catch for 32 yards…

Our game scoring cap tonight courtesy of GreensboroSports Radio went like this…..

Page on the board first in the game, as Javondre Paige connected with K.J. Morehead on a 10-yard pass play and then the PAT kick from Tyler Elliot was good, and with 9:26 left in the First Quarter, Page leads NWG, 7-0….

Northwest Guilford counters with 9-yard pass from NWG QB Micah Salmon to his receiver Dewayne “The Rock” Johnson for a Viking touchdown and the NWG PAT was good by Cameron Tippett…Game now tied at 7-7 with 4:00 minutes left in the First Quarter…

Page got a 19-yard pass from Alonza Barnett to Tareek Smith for another touchdown and with Tyler Elliot’s kick good again, Page now leads Northwest Guilford, 14-7 with 8:09 before Halftime…

Halftime:Page 14, Northwest Guilford 7

In the second half Page strikes again with 4:58 to go in the Third Quarter and the Pirates add seven more points, on a 35-yard pass from Alonza Barnett to Grady Sherrill…The Elliot kick was good and Page is now in charge, and leads NWG, 21-7….

Northwest would not go down without a fight, as the Viking ship sailed again, with 8:04 left in the football game…Fourth Quarter TD for NWG, with QB Micah Salmon tossing a dart to Brandon Thomas in the middle of the field and Thomas took the ball to the field house, on his 35-yard touchdown reception…NWG called on Cameron Tippett again, and the most famous foot on the Vikings’ squad put the foot back into football again, with his successful PAT kick…

New score for us, as NWG responds, and cuts the Page lead to 21-14, again with just 8:04 remaining on the game clock…Page 21, Northwest Guilford 14….

Page gets some key separation from Northwest on a 10-yard run from Jordan Dawkins and by adding the Tyler Elliot PAT kick, Page now seems to have taken control of this game and with just 2:30 before the game finish, your score is now Page 28, Northwest Guilford 14…

And that is how our Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists High School Football Game of the Week ended tonight…

Final score:Page 28, Northwest Guilford 14

Page(2-6/1-0)…Northwest Guilford(2-5/0-1)

**********Page ends up with the “Fresh Start” tonight….**********

Next Up:

(October 18)

Northwest Guilford at Grimsley

Page at Ragsdale