High School Football Saturday Morning Rewind:Re-Re-Re-Re the Wind-Wind/Re-Re-Re-Re the Wind-Wind(Tony Barnhart, Al Thomy and Bill Hass in our guest chairs today)Six TD passes for Kamell Smith(Eastern Guilford HS)/Zion Fleming starts at QB for SEG

We have brought in some of our heavy hitters and have them in our high school football guest chairs for today….For this Special Edition of the High School Football Saturday Morning Rewind, we have invited former News and Record prep writers Tony Barnhart, Al Thomy and Bill Hass to join us this morning…

We will do the posting work and then let these former high school scribes share their thoughts as we see fit…We will be waiting and I’m sure you are waiting with baited breath to see what they have to say about this high school football feature….

Here we go and their response may be slow, but they will let us know…

Tony is big on the college football scene down in SEC country these days…Bill Hass is in retirement, but is in great health and he does a ton of work with the Guilford County Sports Hall of Fame and Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball…Al Thomy has passed away, but Ogi Overman told me in a Facebook vision the other day, that Al is still following the work of all of his old Greensboro Sports Page cohorts and that would fit me and David Ogi Overman to a football tee….Al is still looking down on us and from what I can tell, he has a disturbed look on his face this morning, but we will see if we can clear that up as merrily we post along….

Here goes gang, for today’s Saturday Morning Rewind….

CLICK HERE for Philip Deutsch from the News and Record’s HSXtra section on Grimsley’s Homecoming win over High Point Central…..

We have been hard on this Grimsley beat since back in the early Summer and last night Quan Nora, four TD’s( 3 ground/1 receiving) and Whirlies’ QB Chris Zellous, four TD’s through the air…

Notable Quote from the coach:

“We talked all week about coming back and making a statement early that last week was over and done with, and we were going to use it to motivate us and fuel us.” — Grimsley coach Darryl Brown on his team bouncing back from a 21-20 loss to East Forsyth.

CLICK HERE for Joe Sirera with HSXtra.com on Smith at Dudley, from Friday night…

We liked that wild TD run by Dudley’s Branson Adams and Jahmier Slade back at QB for Dudley with three TD tosses…Also a nice dime pass from Slade to Panthers’ WR Michael Wyman for a 65-yard touchdown pass play…

Notable Quote from the coach:

“We gave great effort and I love that about our team, but the turnovers … We can’t have turnovers like we did tonight against good teams. The further we go, the better teams we’re going to see. … (Against Mount Tabor next week) we have to focus on not turning the ball over. We’re going to see a well-coached team with some tough kids. They’re fast and big just like we are.” — Steven Davis, Dudley coach

CLICK HERE for J.P. Mundy on a Saturday morning, with news on Page at Northwest Guilford and coming in from HSXtra.com…

Notable Quote from the coach on Isaiah Fisher-Smith:

“Obviously he’s one of our best players in terms of being able to line up in a lot of different positions: safety, outside backer, special teams- he made some big plays when we needed him the most.” — Coach Jared Rolfes, Page.

**********To listen back to portions of last night’s Page-Northwest Guilford game from our friends at GreensboroSports Radio, CLICK HERE…**********

CLICK HERE for Adam Smith with the Burlington Times-News and Eastern Guilford’s big Homecoming win over Asheboro last night….Six(6) touchdown passes for the EG Wildcats’ Kamell Smith last night..WOW on that one….

Notable Quote from the coach:

“It just all came together,” Eastern Guilford head coach Tony Aguilar said. “I felt our offense finally played a complete game. When we get things going, we’ve got guys that can make plays. We feel like at any time, any of those guys can score.”

from Bob Sutton, at the Burlington Times-News on Southeast Guilford over Southern Alamance last night and SEG QB Zion Fleming saw his first action of the season….

MT. HERMON — Southern Alamance did plenty of good things in its football showdown with neighboring Southeast Guilford.

Finishing strong wasn’t one of them.

The Falcons scored the final 23 points in a 29-21 Mid-Piedmont Conference victory Friday night.

“We started thinking we had it in the bag,” Southern Alamance multi-purpose back Jacob Freeze said. “They’re a good team over there. We backed off. We just got to finish.”

It didn’t pan out for second-year Southern Alamance coach Fritz Hessenthaler, who spent 14 seasons as Southeast Guilford’s coach. He said the momentum swings made it an emotional game.

“My kids worked very, very hard,” Hessenthaler said. “They handled the game, very, very well. They know how to compete.”

Southeast Guilford running back Jalen Fairley scored two touchdowns, including a 19-yard run late in the third quarter. He posted 184 rushing yards on 28 carries.

“We wanted to keep leaning on the run game,” said Southeast Guilford coach Kennedy Tinsley, whose team went ahead on quarterback Zion Fleming’s 1-yard run with 11:01 remaining.

CLICK HERE to read more on this game with SEG-SA from Bob Sutton…

CLICK HERE for Doug Mead from the Winston-Salem Journal on Southwest Guilford at WS Parkland….

CLICK HERE for Eastern Alamance-Northern Guilford from the Burlington Times-News…

CLICK HERE for Jay Spivey at the Winston-Salem Journal on East Forsyth-West Forsyth last night….As Chuck Thompson, our correspondent up in Baltimore used to say, it was a “Whale of a Game”….

CLICK HERE for Craig T. Greenlee, former News and Record writer now putting it in on the line for the Winston-Salem Journal and his report is on the Glenn vs. Winston-Salem Reagan game and this was one of those “Games of the Night”, along with West Forsyth-East Forsyth and this one for sure, put the “T” back in Craig T. Greenlee….

I picked this up from Michael Lindsay over on Twitter and interesting to see John Saunders back quarterback now for the High Point Christian Cougars….Michael Lindsay on Twitter, from the High Point Enterprise….

HPCA 44, COVENANT DAY 14

HIGH POINT – John Saunders Jr. threw four touchdown passes, including three to Brycen Thomas, and ran for another as High Point Christian downed visiting Covenant Day 44-14.

Saunders completed 17 for 23 throws for 247 yards and the four scores and had no interception. Thomas caught seven of the passes for 118 yards and scored of 14, 16 and 11 yards.

Saunders also ran for 39 yards that a 2-yard scoring play. He also tossed a 4-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Powellm who rushed for 39 yards.

Wister Allen led the Cougar defense with 14 tackles and capped the scoring with an 80-yard interception return. Chase Cox made 12 tackles. Powell had nine and recovered a Covenant Day fumble.

HPCA improved to 6-2, 2-0 and travels to Huntersville SouthLake Christian on Friday.

The Northeast Guilford Rams were with us at KickBack Jack’s back on Thursday night and last night/Friday night they were kicking up some dust, up in Rockingham County and we don’t have many, if any details on that game yet, but here is NEG Ram Anthony Hairston with his thoughts on that game and the Rams’ season….



We also spoke with the Rams’ Thaddeus Hughes about the 2019 season and we can rewind that piece, when you Click On below…..



NEG’s Joseph Waters joins us next and here are his thoughts about the Northeast Guilford Rams, the 2019 season and more…

