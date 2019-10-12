Mount Tabor swats Western Guilford Hornets 46-0 to open Piedmont Triad 3A Conference Play

Courtesy of D.J. Wagner for GreensboroSports.com

Western Guilford came in after pitching a shutout last week at Graham to go to 4-2 and hosted Mount Tabor who came in at 3-3. Throw the records out the window, because this game was over early as the Spartans totally dominated this game going up 46-0 by half and setting a running clock for the second half to win by that score and go to 4-3 and 1-0 in conference play.

Western Guilford got the opening kickoff and actually drove 45 yards on 9 plays, but after running 3:09 off the clock they turned it over on downs at the Spartans 31-yard line. Mount Tabor wasted no time, one play, 69 yards as Rahkem Roberts tore around the end of the line and went in untouched for the touchdown. The PAT was good, and it was 7-0 Spartans with 8:39 to go in the first.

The Hornets went three and out after losing 11-yards on the drive and punted it away. After a 25-yard punt return by Lance Patterson that ended with a facemask penalty on the Hornets, the Spartans had the ball on the Hornets 11. It took two plays this time before Brian Mcintyre scored his first TD of the night from two yards out, the PAT was no good, and it was 13-0 Spartans with 5:50 to go in the first.

Western Guilford was able to run almost three minutes off the clock but couldn’t do anything with it and punted it away. This time it took the Spartans three plays to go 69 yards as Jorden Zertuche completed a 62-yard catch and run to Lance Patterson for the touchdown. The PAT was good, and it was 20-0 Spartans with 1:37 to go in the quarter. Western got the ball back and ran out the rest of the quarter and after one quarter it was 20-0 Spartans over the Hornets.

On the first play of the second quarter Dante Bovian was stopped on fourth and one at the Hornets 40 and gave the ball back over the Spartans at the Hornets 38. One play later and Brian Mcintyre ran it in from 38-yards for his second touchdown of the night and with the PAT missed it was 26-0 Spartans with 11:48 to go in the half. Western tried to drive back, going 15 yards on 7 plays before turning it over again on downs. This time at the Spartans 45. Two plays later and again it was Brian Mcintyre for his third TD of the game, running it in from 42 yards, the PAT missed again, and it was 32-0 Spartans with 9:37 left. They weren’t done. On the Hornets next drive Robbie Boyd threw an interception to Javouse Chambers who returned it 56 yards for another TD, the PAT was good this time and it was 39-0. The Spartans scored 19 points in 4:10 of play.

On Western Guilford’s next drive Robbie Boyd threw his second interception of the night, this time to Collin Smith, but Mount Tabor was not able to score as Jorden Zertuche threw his own interception to Darrien Dalton in the end zone. Boyd, deciding not to be outdone, threw his third interception of the night, this time to Josiah Banks who returned it 26-yards for the TD and with the PAT it was 46-0 with 3:12 left in the half.

At this point Boyd was pulled by the Hornets and Keyun McCullough came in at QB but was unable to get the Hornets in the end zone before the half.

The second half of the game was a running clock, and both teams traded possessions back and forth to run out the clock and the final score from Western Guilford was Mount Tabor (4-3 1-0) 46 and the Western Guilford Hornets (4-3 0-1) 0.

Stats of Note:

In the first half the Spartans ran 13 total plays, and scored 46 points, averaging 3.5 points per play.

Brian Mcintyre was tied for leading rusher with 82 yards and had three TDs for the Spartans.

Rahkem Roberts also had 82 yards rushing and a TD for the Spartans.

Jordan Zertuche was 2-4-1 for 64 yards and a TD.

Lance Patterson was leading receiver for the Spartans with 1 catch for 62 yards and a TD.

The Spartans had 219 yards rushing in the game and only allowed 52.

Robbie Boyd was 11-24-3 for 117 yards for the Hornets while Keyun McCullough was leading rusher with 6 carries for 30 yards. Dante Bovian was leading receiver with four catches for 38 yards.

One stat that really jumps out is penalties as Western Guilford had 13 for 100 yards.

Mount Tabor hosts Dudley (6-1 1-0) next Friday while Western Guilford travels to Parkland (5-2 1-0) for a Thursday night game.