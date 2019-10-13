Elon Women’s Golf Plays First Round of Palmetto Intercollegiate

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. – Elon University women’s golf is tied for 19th place in the team standings following the opening round of the Palmetto Intercollegiate on Sunday, Oct. 13. College of Charleston is hosting at Turtle Point Golf Course, which features a par-72 and 6,005 total yards.

RESULTS

The Phoenix combined for a 22-over par 310 and is currently even with Radford. North Florida leads the field with a five-under 283, while the host Cougars and Fresno State are tied for second with a one-over 289.

HIGHLIGHTS

Cosette Anderson and Sophia Mancuso both carded a plus-three 75 on the day and are tied for 43rd in the individual standings. Adel Vadkerti shot a six-over 78 and is tied for 74th. Rounding out the team was Emily Nash and Svarin Yuenyong, who each posted a score of 82. Vadkerti turned in the team’s only eagle, while Anderson made four birdies.

UP NEXT

For the second 18 holes of the tournament, the Phoenix is scheduled to tee off from hole 10 beginning at noon tomorrow, Oct. 13.

Palmetto Intercollegiate

Oct. 13-15 | Kiawah Island, S.C.

Team Standings

1. North Florida (283) -5

T2. Charleston (289) +1

T2. Fresno State (289) +1

4. Troy (291) +3

5. Marshall (293) +5

6. Jacksonville State (294) +6

7. Coastal Carolina (295) +7

8. Old Dominion (297) +9

9. UNCG (298) +10

T10. Cincinnati (299) +11

T10. Wichita State (299) +11

T12. Daytona State (301) +13

T12. Xavier (301) +13

14. Boston College (302) +14

15. East Tennessee State (304) +16

T16. Boston University (306) +18

T16. Kansas (306) +18

T16. Charleston (B) (306) +18

T19. Elon (310) +22

T19. Radford (310) +22

21. UAB (311) +23

22. Charleston Southern (321) +33

Elon Individuals

T43. Cosette Anderson (75) +3

T43. Sophia Mancuso (75) +3

T74. Adel Vadkerti (78) +6

T100. Emily Nash (82) +10

T100. Svarin Yuenyong (82) +10