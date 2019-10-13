Elon WSOC Phoenix Defeats Towson For Third CAA Win Of The Season

ELON, N.C. – Elon University women’s soccer moved to 9-3-2 overall and 3-1-1 in conference play after defeating Towson 3-1 on Sunday, Oct. 13.

BOX SCORE | FINAL RESULTS

The win was the third CAA victory of the season for the Phoenix, while its three goals scored helped them maintain the conference lead in goals with 34 this season.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Phoenix started the match off on the attack, registering three shots in the opening ten minutes of action. Towson’s keeper Delaney Mitchell was able to keep Elon from scoring, saving each of the three attempts.

Elon’s defense took was the story of the first half, not only preventing Towson from scoring, but holding them to just three total shots. The Phoenix offense on the other hand maintained its aggression and entered the half with a 10-3 advantage in shots.

With neither team being able to get on the board in the first half, the game entered halftime tied at 0-0.

Carson Jones got things going early in the second half for the Phoenix, netting her first goal of the game and sixth of the season to break the tie and put Elon on top 1-0. The play came on a beautiful ball from Taylor Paradoski, who was credited with the assist on the play.

Jones extended the Phoenix lead to 2-0 in the 71st minute after Jasmine Bryant crossed a perfect ball in to Carson Jones who took care of the rest. The goal marked Jones’s 7th of the season, tying her for the team lead.

In the final ten minutes of regulation, Jessica Carrieri broke free to find the back of the net for a team-leading seventh goal this season. Hannah Doherty earned her team-high seventh assist on the year. The play put the Phoenix up 3-0 late in the game.

Towson scored its long goal in the final 5 minutes of play when Christiana Davey scored to cut Elon’s lead to 3-1 in the waning moments of the contest.

Katrin Hauksdottir picked up her eighth win in goal for the Phoenix, making four saves on the day.

UP NEXT

Elon continues conference play against College of Charleston on Thursday, Oct. 17. That match is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in Mt. Pleasant, S.C.