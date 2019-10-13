Greensboro College Men’s Golf Sits In Second At The Prestigious Golfweek Invitational

Men’s Golf Sits In Second At The Prestigious Golfweek Invitational

Courtesy of Wes Gullett, Greensboro College Sports Information Director

SANDESTIN, Fla. – The Greensboro College men’s golf team opened play at the prestigious Golfweek Division III Fall Invitational at the par-71 Raven Golf Course Sunday.

Greensboro turned in a solid two-under par, 282, round to find themselves sitting in second-place and just two shots behind the leaders from Emory University.

“The guys played a great round today and did not give up,” Assistant Coach Joe Burns said. “We had a great practice round yesterday and the guys came in focused and just did a great job. It was a lot of fun to watch.

“Troy came out of the gate strong for us and set the tone early and Connor, who played with the top-ranked golfer in Division III, turned in a heck of a round. We still have a long way to go.”

Connor Brown and Davis Reynolds both finished the day in the under-par ranks. Brown finished the first round with a two-under par 69 and sits in a ninth-place tie. Brown finished the day with 12 pars, four birdies, and two bogeys. Reynolds sits just one shot behind his Pride teammate at one-under par in a tie for 14th.

Scott Campbell also finished with a solid round. Campbell made the turn to the back nine at even-par and finished his back-nine with seven pars, one birdie, and one bogey to sit in a 22nd place tie at even-par.

Zane Smith, who struggled over the first nine holes, began to catch fire over the final nine holes and finished at one-over par. After recording pars on the 10th, 11th, and 12th holes, Smith put together a string of three straight birdies before finishing his round with three straight pars.

Troy Stribling finished Sunday’s opening round with a three-over par 74 and sits in a tie for 45th.

The Pride men will return to the course for Round 2 Monday. For more information on Greensboro College men’s golf, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.