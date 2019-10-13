Greensboro College Men’s Golf Sits In Second At The Prestigious Golfweek Invitational
Courtesy of Wes Gullett, Greensboro College Sports Information Director
SANDESTIN, Fla. – The Greensboro College men’s golf team opened play at the prestigious Golfweek Division III Fall Invitational at the par-71 Raven Golf Course Sunday.
Greensboro turned in a solid two-under par, 282, round to find themselves sitting in second-place and just two shots behind the leaders from Emory University.
“The guys played a great round today and did not give up,” Assistant Coach Joe Burns said. “We had a great practice round yesterday and the guys came in focused and just did a great job. It was a lot of fun to watch.
“Troy came out of the gate strong for us and set the tone early and Connor, who played with the top-ranked golfer in Division III, turned in a heck of a round. We still have a long way to go.”
Connor Brown and Davis Reynolds both finished the day in the under-par ranks. Brown finished the first round with a two-under par 69 and sits in a ninth-place tie. Brown finished the day with 12 pars, four birdies, and two bogeys. Reynolds sits just one shot behind his Pride teammate at one-under par in a tie for 14th.
Scott Campbell also finished with a solid round. Campbell made the turn to the back nine at even-par and finished his back-nine with seven pars, one birdie, and one bogey to sit in a 22nd place tie at even-par.
Zane Smith, who struggled over the first nine holes, began to catch fire over the final nine holes and finished at one-over par. After recording pars on the 10th, 11th, and 12th holes, Smith put together a string of three straight birdies before finishing his round with three straight pars.
Troy Stribling finished Sunday’s opening round with a three-over par 74 and sits in a tie for 45th.
The Pride men will return to the course for Round 2 Monday. For more information on Greensboro College men’s golf, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.
