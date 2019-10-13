Greensboro College Men’s Soccer Draws With Piedmont

Men’s Soccer Draws With Piedmont

Courtesy of Wes Gullett, Greensboro College Sports Information Director

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro College men’s soccer team played to a 1-1 draw against the Lions of Piedmont College Sunday.

After neither team was able to find the back of the net in the first half, Greensboro broke into the scoring column first in the 60th minute. Following a Piedmont foul at the top-left corner of the 18-yard box, Gerado Peraza bent a ball around the defensive wall into the bottom left corner of the goal for his first goal of the season.

However, Piedmont was able to tie the game in the 84th minute of play to send the game into overtime. Over the 20 minutes of overtime, both teams had chances to end the game but neither team was able to find the net.

“It’s disappointing to not come away with all three points today,” Head Coach Tony Falvino said. “I thought we created a lot of second-half chances be we lacked quality in the final third as a team.

“I give full credit to Piedmont for coming back into the game. We need learn from this and get better. Making better decisions and controlling our emotions regardless of the adversity we face.”

Greensboro outshot the Lions 15-4 on the day. Remy Brezault was credited with the draw in goal for the Pride.

The Pride men will return to action Friday when they travel to Huntingdon College. For more information on Greensboro College men’s soccer, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.