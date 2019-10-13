NFL Sunday Scoreboard(10/13/19):Carolina Panthers keep Pounding in London, England, plus Pros you know on the go in the Show on Sunday!!!

Carolina Panthers 37, Tampa Bay 26

The Carolina Panthers have now won four straight games…Christian McCaffrey and Curtis Samuel both with TD’s…One rushing and one receiving each, for McCaffrey and Samuels…Panthers’ QB Kyle Allen goes 20-32 passing for 227 yards, with 2 TD’s and O INT’s….Excellent win for team a long way from home, as the Panthers Keep Pounding…Panthers with an Open date next Sunday…

Arizona 34, Atlanta 33

New Orleans 13, Jacksonville 6

Washington 17, Miami 16

N.Y. Jets 24, Dallas 22

Seattle 32, Cleveland 28…Larry Ogunjobi(Ragsdale HS/Charlotte) with one Tackle/Solo and a QB Hit for the Browns..

Houston 31, Kansas City 24…D.J. Reader(Grimsley HS/Clemson) with Three Tackles and all 3 Solos/One Tackle for a loss, for the Texans…

Baltimore 23, Cincinnati 17…Big day defensively for Germaine Pratt(High Point Central HS/N.C. State) with 6 Tackles and 5 Solo Tackles for the Bengals on Sunday….

Pittsburgh 24, LA Chargers 17….Keenan Allen(Northern Guilford HS/California) with 2 receptions for 33 yards…For the year/season…40 receptions/503 yards/3 TD’s…

San Francisco 20, LA Rams 7….Emanuel Moseley(Dudley HS/Tennessee) with one Tackle and it as a Solo Tackle for the 49ers….San Fran(5-0) and will face the Carolina Panthers in two weeks…

Denver 16, Tennessee 0

from Thursday:New England 35, N.Y. Giants 14

Monday Night:Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers