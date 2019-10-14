Bill Chambers has stepped down/retired as the head Boys Basketball Coach at Northern Guilford High School

Northern Guilford would like to announce the retirement of longtime Men’s basketball coach Bill Chambers. Northern would like to thank Bill for his service to our athletes and our community and wish him success in his adventures in retirement.

Northern Guilford has named Kellen Parrish as the interim head coach.

Derek Hodge will continue as a member of the staff as assistant coach.

Brian Thomas

Northern Guilford Athletic Director