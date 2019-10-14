Desmond Sturdivant(Smith HS) with the Hampton Pirates now an NFL Draft Prospect and “Blessed Beyond Measure”!!!

CLICK HERE for the photo and the NFL Draft News on Desmond Sturdivant, the former Ben L. Smith offensive and defensive lineman, now playing his football trade for the Hampton Pirates and Desmond has become an NFL Draft Prospect, with 6 Tackles for a Loss and 3 Sacks under his belt and his Draft Stock is on the rise up in Hampton, Virginia….

A great kid and one of the nicest young men you will ever meet and he has become a very strong football player, with a strong future ahead of him….I remember back in the day, seeing Desmond working at the Harris Teeter on Lawndale Drive and he was the same super kid then, that he is now for the Pirates, up at Hampton…

Desmond/Chunky always with a BIG smile on his face…And very big at 6’2/304….Currently a Graduate Student at Hampton University….

2018 – R-JUNIOR SEASON

Played in 10 games for the Pirates… had 40 tackles on the season (17 solo, 23 assisted)… recorded four tackles for loss, one sack and one forced fumble on the year.

2017 – R-SOPHOMORE SEASON

Saw action in 10 games for the Pirates…had 25 total tackles on the season (15 solo, 10 assisted)…had five tackles (three solo) against Delaware State…had four tackles (all solo) at South Carolina State University.

2016 – R-FRESHMAN SEASON

Saw action in 11 games on the defensive line in 2016…recorded 39 tackles, five quarterback hurries, 3.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and 1.5 sacks…season high six tackles in consecutive weeks against Delaware State and Morgan State..had five tackles in season finale at Coastal Carolina.

2015 – FRESHMAN SEASON

Redshirted.

BEN L. SMITH HIGH SCHOOL

Had 87 tackles and 12 sacks as a junior, including 15 tackles for loss…was First Team All-Metro 4A and All-Conference…was First Team All-Area and First Team All-Metro as a senior…was also named Metro 4A Defensive Player of the Year after racking up 96 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, and forcing six fumbles…also recovered two fumbles, scored a touchdown, and broke up nine passes.

PERSONAL

Born Feb. 2, 1997…son of Lyn Sturdivant and David Polk…has two siblings: Dorian and Jameka…nicknamed Des…was featured in the Greensboro News and Record…majoring in criminal justice…wants to work as a criminal defense attorney.