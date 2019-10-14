Eastern Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 10/14-10/19/19:Football Friday at Southeast Guilford HS
10/14/19 Monday Golf V Girls N/A 10:00 AM All Conference and Seeding Meeting
10/14/19 Monday Golf V Girls A 12:30 PM Conference Championship Match hosted by SEG Forest Oaks
10/14/19 Monday Tennis V Girls N/A 3:00 PM Women’s Tennis Individual Reporting Deadline and Dual Team Bracketing
10/14/19 Monday Cross Country V Boys-Girls A 5:00 PM Conference Meet hosted by SW Randolph
10/14/19 Monday Volleyball JV Girls A 5:00 PM High Point Central High School Dig Pink Game
10/14/19 Monday Volleyball V Girls A 6:15 PM High Point Central High School Dig Pink Game
10/14/19 Monday Soccer V Boys H 7:00 PM Southwestern Randolph High Tommy Grayson Field / EG Stadium
10/15/19 Tuesday N/A 7:00 PM Parent / Athlete /Coach Meeting EG Auditorium
10/16/19 Wednesday Volleyball JV Girls A 5:00 PM Glenn High School
10/16/19 Wednesday Soccer V Boys A 6:00 PM Asheboro High School
10/16/19 Wednesday Volleyball V Girls A 6:15 PM Glenn High School 3:15 PM 8028 3:30 PM DriverSeymour.
10/16/19 Wednesday Golf V Girls N/A 9:00 PM Women’s Golf Reporting Deadline
10/17/19 Thursday Volleyball JV Girls H 5:00 PM Southern Guilford High School EGHS Gymnasium
10/17/19 Thursday Volleyball V Girls H 6:15 PM Southern Guilford High School Senior Night EGHS Gymnasium
10/17/19 Thursday Football JV Boys H 7:00 PM Southeast Guilford High School Tommy Grayson Field / EG Stadium
10/18/19 Friday Football V Boys A 7:30 PM Southeast Guilford High School
10/19/19 Saturday Volleyball V Girls N/A 9:00 AM Mid-Piedmont 3A All Conference and Seeding Meeting EG Media Center
