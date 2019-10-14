Elon Football Earns Votes in STATS FCS, AFCA Coaches Polls

ELON, N.C. – Following a 35-point victory over the 15th-ranked team in the nation, Elon University football garnered votes in both the STATS FCS and AFCA Coaches polls released Monday, Oct. 14.

In the STATS FCS poll, Elon checks as the program with the eighth-most votes of those outside the Top 25 with 80 points while getting one vote in the AFCA poll following its 42-7 dismantling of then-No. 15 Delaware. With the loss, Delaware fell to No. 24 in both polls.

Five CAA Football teams are among the Top 25 in both polls this week. In the STATS FCS poll, the CAA is represented by No. 2 James Madison, No. 7 Villanova, No. 18 Towson, No. 22 New Hampshire and No. 24 Delaware with Elon, Stony Brook, Maine and Richmond all getting votes in the poll. In the AFCA poll, CAA teams are No. 2 James Madison, No. 7 Villanova, No. 20 Towson, No. 23 New Hampshire and No. 24 Delaware with Stony Brook and Elon receiving votes.

Following this weekend’s open date on the schedule, Elon will return to action on Saturday, Oct. 26, for a 1 p.m. game on the road against Rhode Island.