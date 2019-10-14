Elon’s Cheek Awarded CAA Football, CFPA Offensive Player of the Week Honors

ELON, N.C. – Elon University junior quarterback Davis Cheek has been named CAA Football Offensive Player of the Week by the league and CFPA Offensive National Performer of the Week honorable mention Monday, Oct. 14, after a career day under center in Elon’s 42-7 victory over nationally-ranked Delaware.

Cheek went 22-for-25 passing for a season-high 259 yards and a touchdown. Completing 88 percent of his passes, it’s the best completion percentage in a game for an Elon signal caller since Elon Sports Hall of Famer Scott Riddle completed 84.6 percent of his passes (34-for-40) in a win over Liberty during the 2007 season. The mark also sets a new high for FCS quarterbacks nationally in 2019. Along the way, Cheek was a perfect 13-for-13 in the second half, a half in which Elon scored 35 of its 42 points on the way to its second-largest margin of victory over a nationally-ranked team at the Division I level.

The CAA Football honor is Cheek’s second of the season after taking the award after Elon’s 42-20 victory over Richmond when he threw a career-high five touchdown passes. It marks the third-career weekly honor for the Matthews, N.C., native.

Elon will get back to the gridiron on Saturday, Oct. 26, for a 1 p.m. kickoff against Rhode Island up in New England. The game comes after Elon’s first of two open dates on the calendar this weekend.