High School Football Games This Week in and around Guilford County(10/18/19)
All games set to kickoff at 7:30pm unless otherwise noted….
Eastern Guilford(5-3/3-0) at Southeast Guilford(4-3/2-0)
Dudley(6-1/1-0) at Mount Tabor(4-3/1-0)
Grimsley(7-1/1-0) at Northwest Guilford(2-5/0-1)
Page(2-6/1-0) at Ragsdale(2-5/0-0)
Morehead(3-4/1-2) at Northeast Guilford(5-2/2-1)
Northern Guilford(4-3/1-2) at Person County(1-6/1-2)
Southwest Guilford(4-3/0-1) at Smith(1-6/0-1)
Southern Guilford(4-3/1-1) at Asheboro(1-6/0-3)
Western Guilford(4-3/0-1) at WS Parkland(5-2/1-0)
Randleman(7-0/3-0) at High Point Andrews(4-3/1-1)
High Point Christian Academy(6-2/2-0) at Southlake Christian Academy(6-2/3-1)…7pm
North Stokes(4-3/0-1) at Bishop McGuinness(1-6/0-1)
East Forsyth(6-1/0-1) at Glenn(5-2/1-0)
High Point Central(0-8/0-1) OFF
