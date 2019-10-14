NCHSAA Women’s Tennis: Dual Team Championship Brackets, Pairings and First Round Notes:Northern Guilford, Southwest Guilford, Northwest Guilford and Page from Guilford County

CHAPEL HILL – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced the brackets for the 2019 Dual

Team State Championships in Women’s Tennis. The Championships will be contested with 24 teams in the 1A

Championship Field and 32 teams in the 2A, 3A and 4A brackets.

First round matches are scheduled to be completed on or before October 16, second round by October

22, third round by October 28, and the Regional Finals on or before October 30. State Championship matches are

scheduled for the Burlington Tennis Center on Saturday, November 2 and play will begin at 9:30 a.m.

First Round Projected Matches:

#2 NORTHERN GUILFORD (6-4) @ #1 TERRY SANFORD (11-1)

#1 - Rhiana Brownell (Sr.) vs. Katy Beasley (Sr.) #2 - Katharyne Mascia (Sr.) vs. MaryAnna Stiles (So.) #3 - Samantha Townes (Jr.) vs. Lauren McDonough (Sr.) #4 - Carmen Wallace (Fr.) vs. Caroline Beasley (Jr.) #5 - Thalia Wall (Fr.) vs. Emily Catherine Stone (Sr.) #6 - Amelia Harris (Sr.) vs. Paige Canady (So.)

#2 CONCORD (8-5) @ #1 SOUTHWEST GUILFORD (11-3)

#1 - Molly Handler (Sr.) vs. Audrey Serb (Fr.) #2 - Maya Haynes (Sr.) vs. Christina Alentino (So.) #3 - Sophia Petroff (So.) vs. Meghan Whalen (Sr.) #4 - Krithika Senthil (Sr.) vs. Lanie Van Dorp (Sr.) #5 - Marisa Bell (Jr.) vs. Gretchen Cross (Sr.) #6 - Jane Mikesh (Fr.) vs. Annie Vo (Jr.)

WC R.J. REYNOLDS (12-5) @ #1 PAGE (10-1)

#1 - Emelie Patti (Jr.) vs. Marion Sloyan (Sr.) #2 - Mercer Sullivan (Jr.) vs. Abby Terrell (So.) #3 - Audrey Nelson (Jr.) vs. Anna Schmedes (So.) #4 - Allie Hiersteiner (Sr.) vs. Mary Workman (Sr.) #5 - Lia Blackard (So.) vs. Audrey Chen (Fr.) #6 - Caroline Bumgarner (So.) vs. Allie Bartlett (Sr.)

#2 NORTHWEST GUILFORD (9-4) @ #2 LAKE NORMAN (10-2)

#1 - Elizabeth Weidl (Sr.) vs. Tanea Suprill (Sr.) #2 - Madison Bowen (Sr.) vs. Sam Beaver (Jr.) #3 - Kate Gentel (Fr.) vs. Carlye Piratt (Sr.) #4 - Lori Brown (Fr.) vs. Sam Dunn (Sr.) #5 - Katerina Villeran (Fr.) vs. Julia Dow (Sr.) #6 - Kimberly Brown (Jr.) vs. Tyler mazzie (Sr.)

2019 1A Women’s Dual Team Tennis First Round Pairings

EAST

East Carteret (11-4), BYE

Chatham Charter (8-5) @ Riverside-Martin (6-10)

John A. Holmes (11-4), BYE

Research Triangle (7-7) @ East Columbus (9-2)

Warren County (3-5), BYE

Jones Senior (3-4) @ Franklin Academy (13-0)

Raleigh Charter (11-1), BYE

Lejeune (5-7) @ Rosewood (3-10)

WEST

Gray Stone Day (18-0), BYE

North Stanly (13-4) @ Mount Airy (13-4)

Lincoln Charter (11-0), BYE

Highland Tech (8-4) @ Pine Lake Prep (10-0)

Polk County (9-4), BYE

Thomas Jefferson (6-2) @ Chatham Central (16-3-1)

Bishop McGuinness (13-1), BYE

East Surry (12-4) @ East Wilkes (16-1)

2019 2A Women’s Dual Team Tennis First Round Pairings

EAST

North Johnston (16-4) @ Clinton (15-1)

Carrboro (8-4) @ Greene Central (16-0)

First Flight (8-2) @ West Bladen (11-2)

Beddingfield (10-5) @ Croatan (17-0)

East Duplin (9-5) @ NC School of Science & Math (10-0)

McMichael (3-5) @ Wheatmore (15-2-1)

Goldsboro (13-2) @ Durham School of the Arts (14-2)

South Columbus (9-3) @ Bunn (11-0)

WEST

Oak Grove (11-2) @ Mount Pleasant (6-7)

North Davidson (11-4) @ Forbush (13-3)

West Stokes (11-6) @ West Wilkes (12-2)

Burns (7-3) @ Salisbury (12-0)

South Point (11-2) @ Fred T. Foard (14-0)

Lake Norman Charter (9-3) @ Owen (9-5)

Draughn (8-4) @ Hendersonville (14-0)

Pisgah (12-3) @ Maiden (9-3)

2019 3A Women’s Dual Team Tennis First Round Pairings

EAST

J.H. Rose (11-2) @ Fike (14-1)

Cape Fear (12-1) @ Clayton (13-2)

Cleveland (9-6) @ Jacksonville (11-2)

Rocky Mount (12-2) @ New Hanover (17-0)

Rockingham County (11-2) @ East Chapel Hill (13-2)

Triton (10-2) @ Eastern Alamance (10-0)

Northern Guilford (6-4) @ Terry Sanford (11-1)

Chapel Hill (13-3) @ Union Pines (11-0-1)

WEST

Southern Alamance (11-6) @ Jesse Carson (15-0)

Concord (8-5) @ Southwest Guilford (11-3)

South Iredell (11-4) @ Cox Mill (11-2)

Montgomery Central (9-2) @ Walter M. Williams (12-1)

Stuart Cramer (7-5) @ Watauga (9-0)

Weddington (16-2) @ T.C. Roberson (16-0)

West Henderson (16-3) @ Forestview (12-0)

Asheville (12-4) @ Charlotte Catholic (16-0)

2019 4A Women’s Dual Team Tennis First Round Pairings

EAST

New Bern (7-8) @ Rolesville (9-1)

Apex Friendship (8-4) @ Broughton (12-0)

Wakefield (9-3) @ Pine Forest (7-6)

Cardinal Gibbons (17-3) @ Hoggard (13-2)

Green Level (10-5) @ Apex (13-1)

Jack Britt (8-2) @ Panther Creek (13-3)

Holly Springs (10-3) @ Green Hope (15-0)

Enloe (9-5) @ Pinecrest (14-2)

WEST

West Forsyth (12-2) @ Hough (9-1)

R.J. Reynolds (12-5) @ Page (10-1)

Northwest Guilford (9-4) @ Lake Norman (10-2)

Mooresville (6-5) @ Reagan (12-0)

Porter Ridge (11-2) @ South Caldwell (8-3)

Providence (8-5) @ Myers Park (11-0)

Independence (8-3) @ South Mecklenburg (8-6)

Hickory Ridge (6-5) @ Ardrey Kell (13-1)