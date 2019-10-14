New News and Record Top Ten High School Football Poll:Grimsley Whirlies stay at #1 and Northeast Guilford Rams moving up
New News and Record Top Ten High School Football Poll for this week(10/14/19), with the Grimsley Whirlies a steady #1, the Reidsville Rams are hanging at #2, the Dudley Panthers aren’t going anywhere, still at #3, but the Northeast Guilford Rams are on the run, moving up to #4 in this week’s poll….
The High School Football Top Ten Poll is compiled by News and Record HSXtra staff writers Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin, who vote along with area coaches….Read more and get more details at www.greensboro.com or CLICK HERE, for HSXtra.com…….
1. GRIMSLEY
Record: 7-1
Last week: 1
Friday: At Northwest Guilford
2. REIDSVILLE
Record: 6-1
Last week: 2
Friday: Carrboro
3. DUDLEY
Record: 6-1
Last week: 3
Friday: At Mount Tabor
4. NORTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 5-2
Last week: 5
Friday: Morehead
5. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 4-3
Last week: 6
Friday: No. 6 Eastern Guilford
6. EASTERN GUILFORD
Record: 5-3
Last week: 9
Friday: At No. 5 Southeast Guilford
7. HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN
Record: 6-2
Last week: 7
Friday: At Huntersville SouthLake Christian
8. NORTHERN GUILFORD
Record: 4-3
Last week: 8
Friday: At Person
9. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 4-3
Last week: 4
Friday: At Smith
10. PAGE
Record: 2-6
Last week: NR
Friday: At Ragsdale
DROPPED OUT: Western Guilford.
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received): Southern Guilford (4-3), Western Guilford (4-3).
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.