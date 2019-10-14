New News and Record Top Ten High School Football Poll:Grimsley Whirlies stay at #1 and Northeast Guilford Rams moving up

New News and Record Top Ten High School Football Poll for this week(10/14/19), with the Grimsley Whirlies a steady #1, the Reidsville Rams are hanging at #2, the Dudley Panthers aren’t going anywhere, still at #3, but the Northeast Guilford Rams are on the run, moving up to #4 in this week’s poll….

The High School Football Top Ten Poll is compiled by News and Record HSXtra staff writers Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin, who vote along with area coaches….Read more and get more details at www.greensboro.com or CLICK HERE, for HSXtra.com…….

1. GRIMSLEY

Record: 7-1

Last week: 1

Friday: At Northwest Guilford

2. REIDSVILLE

Record: 6-1

Last week: 2

Friday: Carrboro

3. DUDLEY

Record: 6-1

Last week: 3

Friday: At Mount Tabor

4. NORTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 5-2

Last week: 5

Friday: Morehead

5. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 4-3

Last week: 6

Friday: No. 6 Eastern Guilford

6. EASTERN GUILFORD

Record: 5-3

Last week: 9

Friday: At No. 5 Southeast Guilford

7. HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN

Record: 6-2

Last week: 7

Friday: At Huntersville SouthLake Christian

8. NORTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 4-3

Last week: 8

Friday: At Person

9. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 4-3

Last week: 4

Friday: At Smith

10. PAGE

Record: 2-6

Last week: NR

Friday: At Ragsdale

DROPPED OUT: Western Guilford.

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received): Southern Guilford (4-3), Western Guilford (4-3).