Southwest Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 10/14-10/19/19:Football Friday at Ben L. Smith HS
Monday, October 14
No events scheduled
Tuesday, October 15
5:00 PM Mens Middle School Football Penn Griffin Home
5:30PM Mens Junior Varsity Soccer Mount Tabor High School Away
6:00 PM Womens Varsity Volleyball Dudley Senior High School Away
7:00 PM Mens Varsity Soccer Mount Tabor High School Away
Wednesday, October 16
No events scheduled
Thursday, October 17
5:00 PM Womens Junior Varsity Volleyball Mount Tabor High School Home
6:30 PM Womens Varsity Volleyball Mount Tabor High School Home
7:00 PM Mens Junior Varsity Football Ben L. Smith High School Home
Friday, October 18
7:30 PM Mens Varsity Football Ben L. Smith High School Away
Saturday, October 19
No events scheduled
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.