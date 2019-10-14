Southwest Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 10/14-10/19/19:Football Friday at Ben L. Smith HS

Monday, October 14
No events scheduled

Tuesday, October 15
5:00 PM Mens Middle School Football Penn Griffin Home
5:30PM Mens Junior Varsity Soccer Mount Tabor High School Away
6:00 PM Womens Varsity Volleyball Dudley Senior High School Away
7:00 PM Mens Varsity Soccer Mount Tabor High School Away

Wednesday, October 16
No events scheduled

Thursday, October 17
5:00 PM Womens Junior Varsity Volleyball Mount Tabor High School Home
6:30 PM Womens Varsity Volleyball Mount Tabor High School Home
7:00 PM Mens Junior Varsity Football Ben L. Smith High School Home

Friday, October 18
7:30 PM Mens Varsity Football Ben L. Smith High School Away

Saturday, October 19
No events scheduled

