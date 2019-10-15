Anderson, Mancuso Lead Elon Women’s Golf Phoenix Through Two Rounds at Palmetto Intercollegiate

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. – Elon University women’s golfers Cosette Anderson and Sophia Mancuso are tied for 48th in the individual standings through the first two rounds of the Palmetto Intercollegiate. The Phoenix had a noon tee-off from hole 10 on Monday, Oct. 14 at Turtle Point Golf Course.

DAY TWO RESULTS

As a team, the maroon and gold improved four shots from its opening round with an 18-over par 306. Elon’s two-day total of 616 (+40) has the Phoenix at 20th in the team standings entering the final round of the tournament. Coastal Carolina and Fresno State are tied for the lead with a one-under 575, and North Florida and Troy are tied for third with an even 576.

HIGHLIGHTS

Anderson and Mancuso both carded a plus-three 75 on the day and sit at a six-over 150. Adel Vadkerti is three strokes behind with a plus-nine 153 after as she also posted a 75 on the day. Emily Nash and Svarin Yuenyong both carded an 81 in round two and have a 163 total. Vadkerti still has the team’s only eagle, which she recorded in the opening round, while Anderson has made eight birdies.

UP NEXT

Tomorrow’s final round will have an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. The Phoenix will begin play between holes 14 and 16.

Palmetto Intercollegiate

Oct. 13-15 | Kiawah Island, S.C.

Team Standings

T1. Coastal Carolina (295-280–575) -1

T1. Fresno State (289-286–575) -1

T3. North Florida (283-293–576) E

T3. Troy (291-285–576) E

5. Charleston (289-290–579) +3

6. Old Dominion (297-283–580) +4

7. Cincinnati (299-293–592) +16

8. Marshall (293-301–594) +18

T9. Daytona State (301-296–597) +21

T9. Jacksonville State (294-303–597) +21

T11. Kansas (306-292–598) +22

T11. UNCG (298-300–598) +22

T13. Boston College (302-300–602) +26

T13. UAB (311-291–602) +26

T13. Wichita State (299-303–602) +26

16. East Tennessee State (304-299–603) +27

17. Charleston (B) (306-301–607) +31

18. Xavier (301-309–610) +34

19. Boston University (306-309–615) +39

20. Elon (310-306–616) +40

21. Radford (310-309–619) +43

22. Charleston Southern (321-318–639) +63

Elon Individuals

T48. Cosette Anderson (75-75–150) +6

T48. Sophia Mancuso (75-75–150) +6

T65. Adel Vadkerti (78-75–153) +9

T105. Emily Nash (82-81–163) +19

T105. Svarin Yuenyong (82-81–163) +19