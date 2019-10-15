College Women’s Soccer Final: Washington and Lee 3, Guilford 0
LEXINGTON, Va. — Three different Generals scored in Washington and Lee’s 3-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) win at Guilford College on Tuesday afternoon.
With the win, W&L remained unbeaten and moved to 12-0-1 on the season. The Generals, ranked fourth in the regional coaches’ poll, are now 5-0 in ODAC play. The Quakers fell to 5-7-1 and 1-4 in the ODAC.
Sydney von Rosenberg scored at the 38:06 mark for the home team. Kelsey Anderson earned the assist on the play. The halftime score remained 1-0.
In the 70th minute, Kristen Castle notched the Generals second tally. Less than three minutes later, Lindsey White netted an unassisted scored for the match’s final goal.
W&L had the edge in shots (29-4) and corner kicks (8-2). Karol Jaimes had two of Guilford’s shots.
Bri Garcia recorded nine saves for the Quakers in 75 minutes. Morgan Malikowski played the final 14:20 for the visitors.
Winning goalkeeper Grace Combs played the first 75:14. Jasmine Furin played the rest of the game for the Generals.
The Quakers host Hollins University on Saturday (10/17). Game time is 4 p.m for the ODAC match.
