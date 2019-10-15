Elon Women’s Golf Places 18th at Palmetto Intercollegiate

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. – Elon University women’s golf finished 18th on the final day of the Palmetto Intercollegiate Tuesday, Oct. 15 at Turtle Point Golf Course.

FINAL RESULTS

The Phoenix posted a six-over par 294 through the final round to move up two places in the team standings. Tournament host College of Charleston shot an even 864 to repeat as champion. Coastal Carolina was the runner up with a one-over par 865, while Old Dominion and Fresno State tied for third with a plus-six 870. Troy’s Nicole Lorup was the individual title with a nine-under 207.

HIGHLIGHTS

Cosette Anderson was Elon’s top-finisher as the sophomore from Bellevue, Wash. tied for 29th with a four-over 220. She turned in her best round of the Intercollegiate Tuesday with a two-under 70 and birdied 14 holes through the three rounds. Sophia Mancuso tied for 48th with an eight-over 224, and Adel Vadkerti tied for 59th with a plus-12 228. Svarin Yuenyong tallied a three-day total of 238 and Emily Nash rounded out Elon’s card with a 246.

The tournament marked the team’s final competition for the fall season.

Palmetto Intercollegiate

Oct. 13-15 | Kiawah Island, S.C.

Team Standings

1. Charleston (289-290-285–864) E

2. Coastal Carolina (295-280-290–865) +1

T3. Old Dominion (297-283-290–870) +6

T3. Fresno State (289-286-295–870) +6

5. North Florida (283-293-296–872) +8

6. Troy (291-285-302–878) +14

7. Marshall (293-301-287–881) +17

8. Cincinnati (299-293-292–884) +20

T9. Kansas (306-292-296–894) +30

T9. UNCG (298-300-296–894) +30

11. Boston College (302-300-294–896) +32

12. Daytona State (301-296-303–900) +36

13. Jacksonville State (294-303-305–902) +38

T14. Wichita State (299-303-302–904) +40

T14. UAB (311-291-302–904) +40

T16. Charleston (B) (306-301-300–907) +43

T16. East Tennessee State (304-299-304–907) +43

18. Elon (310-306-294–910) +46

19. Xavier (301-309-305–915) +51

20. Boston University (306-309-303–918) +54

21. Radford (310-309-308–927) +63

22. Charleston Southern (321-318-310–949) +85

Elon Individuals

T29. Cosette Anderson (75-75-70–220) +4

T48. Sophia Mancuso (75-75-74–224) +8

T59. Adel Vadkerti (78-75-75–228) +12

97. Svarin Yuenyong (82-81-75–238) +22

T108. Emily Nash (82-81-83–246) +30