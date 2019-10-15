Elon’s Tierney Receives CAA Weekly Cross Country Accolades

RICHMOND, N.C. – Aidan Tierney of the Elon University men’s cross country team was named the Colonial Athletic Association Men’s Cross Country Co-Runner of the Week as announced on Tuesday, Oct. 15, by the league office.

Tierney recorded the third-fastest time in school history at the Royals Cross Country Challenge last Friday, Oct. 11. The East Greenwich, R.I., native clocked a time of 24:33 in the men’s 8K and finished 16th overall at the meet out of 519 competitors.

Tierney ended up sharing CAA weekly honors with Northeastern’s Alexander Korczynski this week. He is the second Elon men’s runner this season to receive the league’s weekly award after Andrew Miller was selected on Sept. 17.

The Phoenix cross country programs return to the course this week at the East Carolina Pirate Invitational on Friday, Oct. 18.