Greensboro College Men’s Golf Finishes Tenth At Golfweek Invitational
from Wes Gullett, Sports Information Director at Greensboro College
SANDESTIN, Fla. – The Greensboro College men’s golf team concluded the 2019 Golfweek Fall Invitational Tuesday, at the par-71 Raven Golf Course, in 10th-place.
Greensboro finished the final 18 holes with an 11-over-par 295 while Illinois Wesleyan took home the team title.
Coming off of his six-under-par round Monday, Scott Campbell finished the day with a two-over-par to finish the 54-hole event in sixth-place at four-under-par. Campbell recorded 11 pars, three birdies, three bogeys, and one double bogey over the final 18 holes.
Davis Reynolds also carded a two-over-par 73 Tuesday to finish the event in a tie for 30th at four-over-par while Connor Brown finished one shot behind in a tie for 32nd.
Troy Stribling (t-69, +14) and Zane Smith (t-86, +21) also competed for the Pride.
The Pride men will return to action on Oct. 28 when they open play at the O’Briant-Jensen Memorial Golf Tournament to close out their fall schedule. For more information on Greensboro College men’s golf, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.
