Greensboro College Pride Men Fall To Seventh At The Golfweek Invitational Despite Campbell’s Six-Under Par Round

SANDESTIN, Fla. – The Greensboro College men’s golf team continued play at the prestigious Golfweek Division III Fall Invitational at the par-71 Raven Golf Course Monday.

The Pride, who entered the second round in second place, finished the day with an eight-over par round and currently sits in a tie for seventh heading into Tuesday’s final round.

Scott Campbell, who finished Sunday’s round at even-par, caught fire Monday and finished with a six-under-par 65 to move into fourth place.

Connor Brown and Davis Reynolds currently sit in a 27th-place tie at two-over-par through 36 holes while Zane Smith and Troy Stribling sit at 10-over par.

The Pride men will close out the 54-hole event Tuesday.