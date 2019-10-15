Greensboro College Pride Women Use Early Goal Surge To Top Mary Baldwin

Pride Women Use Early Goal Surge To Top Mary Baldwin

from Wes Gullett, Greensboro College Sports Information Director

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro College women’s soccer team remained unbeaten in USA South Athletic Conference play with an 8-0 victory over Mary Baldwin University Tuesday.

The Pride quickly got on the board as Logan Schnabl cut past a Mary Baldwin defender and placed her shot into the upper right corner of the goal just 13 seconds into the game. Schnabl then assisted go goal by Anna Rae Porcelli less than 30 seconds later to extend the advantage to 2-0.

Following the Porcelli goal, Greensboro got a pair of goals by Alexis Chase and Angela Niles while Devin D’Agostin and Haley Russel also scored to give Greensboro an 8-0 lead heading into halftime.

After the break, the Greensboro defense continued to hold strong as the Pride came away with the eight-goal victory.

“It was nice to start out on the front foot today,” Head Coach Jordan May said. “We had some quality services, one-touch finishes, and showed composure inside the box which enabled us to put the ball in the back of the net on several occasions.

“Today’s game was a great way to end our fall break and bye weekend after some fun team bonding and restful couple of days. It was a job well done by the entire team.”

Samantha Whipp, Madison Karch, Schnabl, Porcelli, Natalie Habich, D’Agostin, Alexa Rehling, and Taylor Harrison each had one assist in the game. Kelsey Emrich was credited with the win in goal while Ariana Pol collected two saves over the final 45 minutes.

The Pride women will return to action Saturday when they travel to William Peace University. For more information on Greensboro College women’s soccer, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.