High School Football Stats and Numbers after Week #8 of the Football Season:Nora, Smith and Saunders Jr. still leading lists/Big Week for Conway McCoury and Amari Lee from SG

*****Rushers now with over 250 yards, and where Team Stats have been provided at MaxPreps…*****

Rushing:

Quan Nora(Grimsley High School) 1,113 yards on 161 carries with 14 TD’s…6.9 yards per carry and 159.0 yards per game….7 Games….

Trevon Hester(Northeast Guilford HS) with 800 yards on 142 carries with 9 TD’s….5.6 yards per carry and 114.3 yards per game…

Chris Zellous(Grimsley HS) with 778 yards on 92 carries, with 9 TD’s…8.5 yards per carry and 97.3 yards per game…

Dante Bovian(Western Guilford HS) with 726 yards on 89 carries with 9 TD’s…8.1 yards per carry and 145.5 yards per game…

Jalen Fairley(Southeast Guilford HS) with 719 yards on 102 carries, with 6 TD’s…7.0 yards per carry and 119.8 yards per game….

Hezekiah Newby(Eastern Guilford HS) with 591 yards on 77 carries with 6 TD’s….7.7 yards per carry and 98.5 yards per game…

Myles Crisp(Southern Guilford HS) 41 carries for 499 yards with 5 TD’s…12.2 yards per carry and 83.2 yards per game…

Carson Cassetty(Northwest Guilford HS) with 491 yards rushing on 101 carries with 7 TD’s…4.9 yards per carry and 70.1 yards a game rushing….

Derron McQuitty(Southeast Guilford HS) with 432 on 79 carries rushing yards and 4 TD’s…5.5 per carry and 72.0 yards per game…

Parren Johnson(High Point Central HS) with 422 yards on 82 carries and 2 TD’s…5.1 yards per carry and 60.3 yards per game…

Jeiel Melton(Page HS) with 421 yards rushing on 85 carries, with 2 TD’s…5.0 yards per carry and 60.1 yards per game..

Marlon Darby(Dudley HS) with 405 yards on 46 carries and 4 TD’s…8.8 yards per carry and 57.9 yards per game….

Alston Hooker(Ragsdale HS) with a total of 403 rushing yards and one rushing TD for the Ragsdale Tigers…

Jordan Wilson(Southern Guilford HS) with 400 yards on 54 carries, with 3 TD’s…6.9 yards per carry and 57.1 yards per game…

Kamell Smith(Eastern Guilford HS) with 385 yards on 72 carries and 6 TD’s…5.3 yards per carry and 48.1 yards per game…

Branson Adams(Dudley HS) with 383 yards on 32 carries, with 7 TD’s…12.0 yards per carry and 54.7 yards per game…

Javondre Paige(Page HS) with 372 yards on 88 carries, with O TD’s…4.2 yards per carry and 46.5 yards per game…

Brian Anderson(High Point Central HS) with 360 yards on 70 carries and 2 TD’s…5.1 yards per carry and 60.0 yards per game….

Keith McDuffie Jr.(High Point Central HS) with 356 yards rushing on 61 carries and 1 TD…5.8 yards per carry and 44.5 yards per game…

Nyles Mosley(Northern Guilford HS) with 343 yards on 65 carries with 2 TD’s…5.3 yards per carry and 49.0 yards per game..

Kobi Perez(Northeast Guilford HS) with 343 yards rushing on 34 carries and 3 TD…10.1 yards per carry and 49.0 yards per game…

Milan Summers(Dudley HS) with 339 yards on 29 carries, and 1 TD, with 11.7 yards per carry and 48.4 yards per game…

Jahmier Slade(Dudley HS) with 338 yards on 52 carries, with 2 TD’S…6.5 per carry and 56.3 yards per game…

Zephaniah Cole(Eastern Guilford HS) with 330 yards on 60 carries, with 3 TD’s….5.5 yards per carry and 41.3 yards per game….

Desmond Thompson(Southern Guilford HS) with 311 yards rushing on 53 carries, with 2 TD’s…5.9 yards per carry and 51.8 yards per game…

Pedro Moreno(High Point Christian Academy) with 303 yards on 39 carries and 4 TD’s…7.8 yards per carry and 37.9 yards per game…

*****Passers with over 250 yards, where Team Stats are available…*****

Passing:

Kamell Smith(Eastern Guilford HS) with 1,523 yards, going 114-202 passing, 17 TD’s/10 INT./56.4% passes completed and 190.0 yards per game..1,908 Total Yards and 23 TD’s…

Will Lenard(Northern Guilford HS) with 1,209 passing yards, going 98-169, 13 TD’s/5 INT’s/58.0% of passes completed, 172.7 yards per game…

Alston Hooker(Ragsdale HS) with 1,017 yds passing, going 89-141 /63.1% passes completed, 11 TD’s/8 INT’s, 145.2 Yards per game…1,420 Total Yards and 12 TD’s…

Luke Homol(High Point Christian Academy) going 61-105 for 1,005 yards for 16 TD’s/2 INT’s/58.1% of passes completed and 201 yards per game…

Javondre Paige(Page HS) with 976 yards, going 64-137, 9 TD’s/3 INT’s/46.7 % passes completed and 122.0 yards per game…1,348 Total Yards..9 Total TD’s for Paige, from Page HS…

Micah Salmon(Northwest Guilford HS) 61-133 for 919 yards with 9 TD’s/7 INT/45.9% passes completed and 131.3 yards per game…

Chris Zellous(Grimsley HS) with 907 yards, going 57-100 for 17 TD’s/5 INT./57.0% of passes completed and 113.4 yards per game…Zellous with 1,685 Total Yards….26 Total TD’s….

Jahmier Slade(Dudley HS) with 733 yards going 39-77 passing for 9 TD’s/2 INT/50.6% passes completed and 122.2.8 yards per game…Slade at 1,071 Total Yards and 11 TD’s…

Myles Crisp(Southern Guilford HS) 35-63 for 691 yards,with 5 TD’s/0 INT’s/55.6% of passes completed and 115.2 yards per game/Crisp 1,190 Total Yards…10 TD’s…

Robbie Boyd(Western Guilford HS) with 636 yards passing, going 43-88 passing, 4 TD/4 INT’s/48.9% passes completed and 123.3 yards per game…

Conway McCoury(Southern Guilford HS) 29-58 for 618 yards passing…6 TD’s/1 INT/50% of passes completed and 88.3 yards per game…vs. Southwestern Randolph last week going 19-26/363 yards and 3 TD’s/0 INT’s…

Alonza Barnett(Page HS) with 604 yards, going 46-79 for 6 TD’s/4 INT./58.2% passes complete and 86.3 yards per game…

Walter Kuhlenkamp(Southeast Guilford HS) with 543 yards, going 51-101, 2 TD’s/5 INT’s/50.5% of passes completed and 90.5 yards per game…

Gavin Kuld(High Point Christian Academy) 27-54 for 484 yards for 8 TD’s/4 INT./50.0% of passes completed and 69.1 yards per game…

Keith McDuffie Jr.(High Point Central HS) 386 yards, going 19-30 passing for 3 TD’s/2 INT’s/63.3% of passes completed and 48.3 yards per game…

Glenn Bullock(High Point Central HS) with 366 yards, going 31-63 for 2 TD’s/6 INT’s/49.2% of passes completed and 91.5 yards per game…

Manny Elliot(Dudley HS) 13-25 for 320 yards, with 3 TD’s/3 INT’s…52.0% on his passes and 64.0 yards per game….

Clayton Patterson(Northeast Guilford HS) with 285 yards passing, going 26-53/4 TD’s/5 INT’s/47.6% passes completed and 86 yards per game…

John Saunders Jr.(High Point Christian Academy) 19-27 passing for 253 yards/4 TD’s/0 INT’s…70.4% of passes completed and 31.6 yards per game…

*****Receivers with over 200 yards, and where Team Stats are available…*****

Receivers:

John Saunders Jr.(High Point Christian Academy) with 33 receptions for 657 yards and 15 TD’s….

Brycen Thomas(High Point Christian Academy) with 30 receptions for 619 yards and 9 TD’s…

Brandon Thomas(Northwest Guilford HS) 24 receptions for 543 yards and 6 TD’s…

Damon Coleman(Eastern Guilford HS) with 37 receptions for 500 yards and 5 TD’s…

Amari Lee(Southern Guilford HS) with 28 receptions for 454 yards and 4 TD’s…Lee with 171 yards receiving this past Friday night vs. Southwestern Randolph….

Mehki Wall(Dudley HS) with 20 receptions for 434 yards and 6 TD’s…

Michael Frogge(Northern Guilford HS) with 425 yards receiving on 28 receptions and 8 TD’s…

Elijah Kennedy(High Point Central HS) with 21 receptions for 386 yards and 2 TD’s…

Devan Boykin(Ragsdale HS) with 27 receptions good for 341 yards and 7 TD’s…

Christian Smitherman(Eastern Guilford HS) with 22 receptions for 341 yards and 5 TD’s…

C.J. Crump(Page HS) with 11 receptions for 332 yards and 2 TD’s…

Jalen Smith(Southern Guilford HS) with 21 receptions for 320 yards and 5 TD’s…

Jaquavion Mayo(Grimsley HS) with 16 receptions for 313 yards and 3 TD’s…

Michael Wyman(Dudley HS) with 16 receptions for 312 yards and 1 TD…

Lawson Albright(Grimsley HS) with 20 receptions for 305 yards and 9 TD’s…

D’Jay Mobley(Eastern Guilford HS) with 26 receptions for 299 yards and 3 TD’s…

Chuck Conaway(Northern Guilford HS) with 271 yards on 19 receptions and 1 TD…

Jaden Hall(Northeast Guilford HS) with 11 receptions for 261 yards and 1 TD…

Antoine Shaw(Page HS) with 17 receptions for 243 yards and 0 TD’s…

Adam Akins(Southeast Guilford HS) 18 receptions for 228 yards and 1 TD….

Cortez Wilson(Page HS) with 14 receptions for 219 yards and 1 TD…

Tareek Smith(Page HS) with 21 receptions for 202 yards and 2 TD’s..