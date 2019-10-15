Lukes Tied for Third, Elon Men’s Golf Phoenix Fourth After First Day of Phoenix Invitational

BURLINGTON, N.C. – Quade Lukes is tied for third and Elon University men’s golf is in fourth place following the first two rounds of the Fifth Annual Phoenix Invitational on Monday, Oct. 14. Teams are playing the par-71 course at Alamance Country Club.

DAY ONE RESULTS | ROUND THREE TEE TIMES

The Phoenix started off the day with a one-over par 285, but regrouped with a four-under 280 during the afternoon. Elon is currently 10 strokes off the lead with a minus-three 565. Drexel and Morehead State are atop the table with a 13-under 555, and Gardner-Webb is right behind them in third with a 12-under 556.

HIGHLIGHTS

A junior from Chapel Hill, N.C., Lukes had a career day with a six-under 65 in round two. It marks both a career-low round and a career-low score-to-par. He started off with a two-under 69 for a two-round total of 134 (-8). Additionally, the 65 ties for second on the program’s low 18-holes score list while the 134 ties for second in the record book on the low 36-hole score list. Lukes is five strokes behind the overall leader, Gardner-Webb’s Jake Scruggs (-13, 129). Bronson Myers is also below par as the freshman started the day with a two-over 73 and rebounded with a three-under 68. The Columbia, S.C. native is tied for second at 141 (-1). Max Ferrari and Cristian Del Vecchio are both tied for 31st with a one-over 143, Dustin Blank is tied for 43rd at 144 (+2), and Josef Dransfeld is tied for 51st at 145 (+3). Rounding out the maroon and gold are William Frodigh (146), Graham Hutchinson (147), and Dawson Daniels (152).

In round two, Daniels eagled the par-five 17th hole while Lukes eagled on the par-five sixth hole. Blank tallied six birdies, Lukes and Hutchinson followed with five each, and Dransfeld made a team-high 14 pars.

UP NEXT

The final round of the Invitational will have the field teeing off from holes one and 10 beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15. The Phoenix is set to start on the first hole at 8:40 a.m. Elon’s individuals will go off from hole 10 at 8 a.m., 8:08 a.m., and 10 a.m.

Phoenix Invitational

Oct. 14-15 | Burlington, N.C.

Team Standings

T1. Drexel (280-275–555) -13

T1. Morehead State (280-275–555) -13

3. Gardner-Webb (287-269–556) -12

4. Elon (285-280–565) -3

T5. Ohio (281-285–566) -2

T5. George Mason (287-279–566) -2

7. Appalachian State (284-283–567) – 1

8. Presbyterian (288-282–570) +2

9. Navy (290-281–571) +3

10. Wofford (287-285–572) +4

11. Towson (285-288–573) +5

12. Radford (287-288–575) +7

13. Longwood (287-289–576) +8

14. Temple (289-288–577) +9

15. George Washington (291-287–578) +10

16. La Salle (296-287–583) +15

Elon Individuals

T3. Quade Lukes (69-65–134) -8

T22. Bronson Myers (73-68–141) -1

T31. Max Ferrari (68-75–143) +1

T31. Cristian Del Vecchio (69-74–143) +1

T43. Dustin Blank (74-70–144) +2

T51. Josef Dransfeld (75-70–145) +3

T61. William Frodigh (74-72–146) +4

T65. Graham Hutchinson (74-73–147) +5

T85. Dawson Daniels (75-77–152) +10