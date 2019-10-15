Middle School Football this Week in Guilford County(10/15-10/16)

Today/Tuesday:

Lexington Middle School at Southwest Guilford 5pm

Tomorrow/Wednesday:

Eastern Guilford at Western Guilford 5pm

Northeast Guilford at Swann Middle 5pm

Mendenhall at Kernodle 5pm

Hairston at Southern Guilford 5pm

Kiser(3-1) at Allen Middle(2-0) 5pm

Allen Jay Prep at Penn-Griffin 5pm A.J. Simeon Stadium in High Point

Lincoln Academy at Ferndale Middle(4-0) 5pm High Point Athletic Complex

Jamestown(4-0) at Northwest Guilford(4-0) 5:30pm

Southeast Guilford at Northern Guilford 6pm

*****Have listed the records for some of the key games.*****

Jackson Middle OFF

Welborn Middle OFF