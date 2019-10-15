Middle School Football this Week in Guilford County(10/15-10/16)
Today/Tuesday:
Lexington Middle School at Southwest Guilford 5pm
Tomorrow/Wednesday:
Eastern Guilford at Western Guilford 5pm
Northeast Guilford at Swann Middle 5pm
Mendenhall at Kernodle 5pm
Hairston at Southern Guilford 5pm
Kiser(3-1) at Allen Middle(2-0) 5pm
Allen Jay Prep at Penn-Griffin 5pm A.J. Simeon Stadium in High Point
Lincoln Academy at Ferndale Middle(4-0) 5pm High Point Athletic Complex
Jamestown(4-0) at Northwest Guilford(4-0) 5:30pm
Southeast Guilford at Northern Guilford 6pm
*****Have listed the records for some of the key games.*****
Jackson Middle OFF
Welborn Middle OFF
