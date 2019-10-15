Tuesday Night High School Sports Scoreboard(10/15/19)
Quite a few of these scores tonight, coming in from Twitter:
Girls Varsity Volleyball:
Northwest Guilford 3, Page 0
Northwest Guilford Vikings finish Unbeaten in Conference Play
Girls Junior Varsity Volleyball
Grimsley High School: 2, High Point Central HS: 0
Boys Junior Varsity Soccer
High Point Central HS: 1, Grimsley High School: 0
Boys Varsity Soccer:
Northwest Guilford 3, Page 1
Boys Junior Varsity Soccer:
Page 3, Northwest Guilford 1
Women’s Varsity Golf:
Page High School won the Bryan Park invitational today with a team score of 255! Harper Shepherd was the tournament champion posting a 5 under score of 67!
Junior Varsity Field Hockey
RJ Reynolds High School: 2, Grimsley High School: 0
Girls Varsity Field Hockey
RJ Reynolds High School: 3, Grimsley High School: 2
Junior Varsity Field Hockey
Grimsley High School: 1, Northwest Guilford HS: 1
Girls Varsity Field Hockey
Grimsley High School: 2, Northwest Guilford HS: 1
Boys Varsity Soccer
Grimsley High School: 0, High Point Central HS: 0
Boys Varsity Soccer:
Southwest Guilford 2, Mount Tabor 1
Boys Varsity Soccer:
Ragsdale 1, Southeast Guilford 1
