Tuesday Night High School Sports Scoreboard(10/15/19)

Quite a few of these scores tonight, coming in from Twitter:

Girls Varsity Volleyball:

Northwest Guilford 3, Page 0

Northwest Guilford Vikings finish Unbeaten in Conference Play

Girls Junior Varsity Volleyball

Grimsley High School: 2, High Point Central HS: 0

Boys Junior Varsity Soccer

High Point Central HS: 1, Grimsley High School: 0

Boys Varsity Soccer:

Northwest Guilford 3, Page 1

Boys Junior Varsity Soccer:

Page 3, Northwest Guilford 1

Women’s Varsity Golf:

Page High School won the Bryan Park invitational today with a team score of 255! Harper Shepherd was the tournament champion posting a 5 under score of 67!

Junior Varsity Field Hockey

RJ Reynolds High School: 2, Grimsley High School: 0

Girls Varsity Field Hockey

RJ Reynolds High School: 3, Grimsley High School: 2

Junior Varsity Field Hockey

Grimsley High School: 1, Northwest Guilford HS: 1

Girls Varsity Field Hockey

Grimsley High School: 2, Northwest Guilford HS: 1

Boys Varsity Soccer

Grimsley High School: 0, High Point Central HS: 0

Boys Varsity Soccer:

Southwest Guilford 2, Mount Tabor 1

Boys Varsity Soccer:

Ragsdale 1, Southeast Guilford 1