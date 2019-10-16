Elon Men’s Golf Ends Phoenix Invitational in Fourth Place

BURLINGTON, N.C. – Elon University men’s golf finished the Fifth Annual Phoenix Invitational in fourth place Tuesday, Oct. 15 at Alamance Country Club.

FINAL RESULTS

The Phoenix turned in a round of 280 (-4) today to finish at seven-under with an 845. Gardner-Webb swept the podium as the Runnin’ Bulldogs carded a 19-under par 833 and Jake Scruggs posted a 194 (-19). He tied the course record for competition play yesterday with a 10-under 61 in round two. Morehead State was one stroke behind GWU with an 18-under 834, and Appalachian State rounded out the top three with a minus-nine 843. Drexel’s Connor Schmidt was the runner-up after posting a 14-under 199.

“I’m awfully proud of my team,” said head coach Don Hill. “While fourth place is clearly not the result we wanted, the guys showed an incredible amount of fight throughout the 54 holes. We have lots of positives to draw from as we prepare for our final event of the fall.”

HIGHLIGHTS

Quade Lukes was Elon’s top finisher as the junior turned in a four-over 75 in the final round to tie for 14th at 209 (-4). Bronson Myerswas next as the freshman from Columbia, S.C. went one-under on the day to tie for 24th with a two-under 211. Dustin Blank and Max Ferrari tied for 33rd with a one-over 214, while William Frodigh was a stroke behind them at 215 (+2) as he tied for 40th. Graham Hutchinson and Josef Dransfeld both shot a four-over 217, Cristian Del Vecchio went six-over with a 219, and Dawson Daniels tied his career-low round of 68 to end up with a seven-over 220. The sophomore from Greensboro, N.C. hit a 68 in the final round of the Loyola Intercollegiate on Feb. 25, 2019, though that was on a par-72 course at the Palm Valley Golf Club in Goodyear, Ariz.

UP NEXT

The men’s team wraps up its fall season on Oct. 27-28 at the Grandover Collegiate, hosted by UNCG at the Grandover Resort in Greensboro, N.C.

Phoenix Invitational

Oct. 14-15 | Burlington, N.C.

Team Standings

1. Gardner-Webb (287-269-277–833) -19

2. Morehead State (280-275-279–834) -18

3. Appalachian State (284-283-276–843) -9

4. Elon (285-280-280–845) -7

5. Drexel (280-275-292–847) -5

6. Navy (290-281-279–850) -2

7. Radford (287-288-276–851) -1

8. Towson (285-288-280–853) +1

9. Ohio (281-285-288–854) +2

10. George Mason (287-279-289–855) +3

11. Wofford (287-285-285–857) +5

12. Temple (289-288-281–858) +6

13. Presbyterian (288-282-289–859) +7

14. George Washington (291-287-284–862) +10

15. Longwood (287-289-290–866) +14

16. La Salle (296-287-292–875) +23

Elon Individuals

T14. Quade Lukes (69-65-75–209) -4

T24. Bronson Myers (73-68-70–211) -2

T33. Dustin Blank (74-70-70–214) +1

T33. Max Ferrari (68-75-71–214) +1

T40. William Frodigh (74-72-69–215) +2

T49. Graham Hutchinson (74-73-70–217) +4

T49. Josef Dransfeld (75-70-72–217) +4

T56. Cristian Del Vecchio (69-74-76–219) +6

T61. Dawson Daniels (75-77-68–220) +7